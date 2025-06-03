New Look Cream Palm Crochet Cover Up Maxi Dress | New Look

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Customers can’t get enough of this New Look Crochet Dress

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beach is calling, and fashion lovers are answering in style with New Look’s latest summer essential. The Cream Palm Crochet Cover Up Maxi Dress £30.99 , is quickly becoming a suitcase staple and it’s easy to see why shoppers are racing to get their hands on it.

New Look Cream Palm Crochet Cover Up Maxi Dress

New Look Cream Palm Crochet Cover Up Maxi Dress | New Look

This dress is turning heads with its breezy crochet fabric that keeps you cool while adding a stylish, boho touch. The flowing maxi silhouette flatters every figure and offers the right amount of coverage for sunny days.

A subtle palm leaf pattern adds a tropical vibe, making it perfect for beach getaways. Easy to slip on over swimwear, it transitions effortlessly from lounging to lunch or sunset drinks. Soft, lightweight, and comfortable, it moves with you and allows airflow ideal for warm weather. Plus, it packs easily, making it a must-have for any holiday wardrobe - also available in green.

Whether you’re heading to Ibiza, the Amalfi Coast, or a staycation by the sea, this New Look cover-up is your go-to for looking chic without trying too hard. Affordable, flattering, and fashion-forward, the Cream Palm Crochet Cover Up Maxi Dress is your summer MVP – but act fast, because it won’t be on the rails for long.

New Look Green Palm Crochet Cover Up Maxi Dress

New Look Green Palm Crochet Cover Up Maxi Dress | New Look

💪 Women 55+ are leading the way in healthy weight loss

A major UK study shows that women over 55 are seeing the best results from weight loss jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro – and it’s not just the medication that’s working. According to research from Voy and Imperial College London, older women who track their weight and attend coaching sessions lose 53% more weight than those relying on jabs alone.

✨ Voy offers a personalised, medically guided plan combining prescription support with coaching and digital habit-building tools. Learn more and check your eligibility here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now