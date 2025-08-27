The Malmaison afternoon tea is gloriously indulgent | Wowcher

Indulge in Malmaison’s four-star afternoon tea with savoury bites, sweet treats and scones – now just £35 for two with Wowcher.

This amazing Wowcher deal looks perfect for anyone wanting to squeeze in one final treat as the summer months ebb away.

For just £35, two people can enjoy a four-star luxury afternoon tea experience at one of Malmaison’s boutique hotels, saving 41% off the usual price.

There are 15 locations to choose from across the UK, from the city highlights of Manchester and Birmingham, to the seaside charm of Brighton.

There are lots of prestigious locations to choose from | Wowcher

Each Malmaison hotel offers its own stylish setting, making it a perfect treat whether you’re celebrating a birthday, hosting a hen do, or simply catching up with a friend.

The menu is a twist on the traditional afternoon tea, with savoury favourites like a B&G slider with Ayrshire bacon and Gruyere, alongside playful sweet creations such as a Fab Lolly and carrot opera cake.

And no afternoon tea would be complete without freshly baked scones, and Malmaison’s come with a sticky toffee spin, served warm with clotted cream and toffee sauce.

Hand-baked afternoon teas don't usually come this cheap - especially at a four-star hotel | Wowcher

Pair it all with your choice of speciality teas – from classic English breakfast to fragrant Earl Grey or calming chamomile.

With flexible availability throughout the summer holidays and into September, this is an experience designed to fit around your plans.

And with thousands of people already snapping up the deal, it’s a rare chance to enjoy a luxury hotel experience at an affordable price.

Don't miss this deal if you fancy some late summer luxury, or some early autumn pampering.

