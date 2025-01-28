Just days remain to win a £2.5m dream house and a luxury Mercedes

A £2.5 million mansion AND a posh new Mercedes... The clock's ticking | Raffle House

The 18th Raffle House grand prize is huge - but if you enter soon, you could be in for an even bigger treat

The latest dream home being given away by Raffle House is absolutely stunning, but imagine winning your own Wiltshire mansion AND having a brand new car on the driveway.

It's an "early bird" promotion by the prize draw company that adds a tempting bonus in for anyone buying draw tickets before a certain deadline - and that deadline is this Friday, January 31.

Tickets are the same price, there's a three-for-one deal still on, and the house prize will still be available until the end of February, but the clock is ticking to win the house and the car.

The CLA35 AMG has an incredible interior to match its sleek exterior | Mercedes

The car being given away as a bonus is a £60,000 Mercedes CLA35 AMG, which has more than 300bhp from its turbocharged engine, and all the AMG luxuries you'd expect from the historic marque.

In case you don't fancy the car when your lucky ticket is drawn, you can take a cash alternative instead - and that will give you plenty of money to spend on luxuries for your new house.

Nestled in the stunning Wiltshire countryside, the 5,166sq ft grand family home features nearly three acres of manicured gardens, large rooms including a study and playroom, and a cluster of outbuildings.

The winner won't have to pay any taxes - all legal costs and stamp duty will be covered by Raffle House.

It's the latest in a long line of huge houses being offered as prizes by Raffle House to lucky winners, who can choose to live in the home, rent it out for thousands of pounds per month, or sell it and become a millionaire.

The inviting front door opens out into a large sitting room, and the first floor features a modern kitchen, drawing room, playroom, dining room, and a study with wood panelling.

The Wiltshire house’s formal gardens are beautifully landscaped | Raffle House

On the first floor there are three large double bedrooms and a second small study, along with two huge family bathrooms.

Three further bedrooms and another large bathroom feature on the second floor, which is accessed by two separate staircases.

The fully-furnished house also has a useful cellar area, a double garage with an adjoining shed, and a selection of outbuildings.

All the furniture and fittings are included in the prize | Raffle House

The landscaped gardens offer quiet courtyards and a walled area, along with a more formal lawn that opens out into the surrounding countryside.

To be in with a chance of winning the house, you need to visit the Raffle House website and purchase some entries into the latest draw, which will support one of the company's partner charities.

The price of 15 entries is just £10, and you can buy more entries if you would like to. There is also the opportunity for a free postal entry. To find out more, click here.

A special offer to kickstart the new year also gives people the chance to triple their odds, with 45 tickets for the £10, rather than just 15.

The entries close on February 28, and the winners will be announced shortly afterwards.