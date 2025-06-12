iPad or Fire HD 8? We compare the two bestselling tablets on Amazon to see which one deserves a spot in your bag. | Amazon

With over 5,000 sold between them this month, these two tablets are dominating Amazon – but which one suits your needs best?

The Amazon iPad vs Fire HD tablet showdown might seem unfair at first – but both devices are consistently among Amazon’s top-selling tablets for a reason. And while they’re aimed at different types of users, they each offer serious value in their category.

In fact, both models are flying off the shelves. The Apple iPad 11-inch (A16 chip) has shipped over 3,000 units in the past month on Amazon alone – and right now, it’s down to £309.97, a full £30 cheaper than buying direct from Apple.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 has also proved a huge hit, with more than 2,000 units bought in the past 30 days. At just £99.99, it’s one of the most accessible tablets out there – and it was recently refreshed for 2024 with upgraded specs.

For casual streaming and on-the-go use: Fire HD 8 wins on price and simplicity

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet offers 13 hours of battery life, more RAM, and supports apps like Netflix, Kindle and Disney+. | Amazon

The Fire HD 8 isn’t pretending to be a powerhouse. It’s designed for casual, everyday use: watching Netflix, playing Candy Crush, reading the Kindle app or making video calls via Alexa or Zoom. This latest version has a brighter 8-inch HD screen, 3GB of RAM (up from 2GB), and up to 13 hours of battery life. There’s 32GB of internal storage – with support for microSD cards up to 1TB if you want to expand it cheaply.

Amazon’s Appstore supports most of the everyday apps you’ll want (Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, etc), though you won’t get official Google Play access. And if you’re buying it mainly for the kids, the Fire HD tablets still support parental controls, profiles and add-ons like Amazon Kids+.

You’ll have to accept Amazon’s “with ads” option on the lock screen to get that £99.99 price – or pay extra for the ad-free version.

For multitasking, creative work and laptop replacement: the iPad has it all

The new Apple iPad 11-inch delivers powerful multitasking with stunning visuals, perfect for everything from digital art to reading and productivity. | Apple

While the Fire HD is built around media and simplicity, the iPad is a fully-fledged productivity and creativity machine. The 11-inch Liquid Retina screen is pin-sharp and colour-accurate, making it ideal for sketching, editing photos, or simply enjoying ultra-HD Netflix. The A16 Bionic chip means it’s lightning fast – whether you’re multitasking across split-screen apps or editing video.

Support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio turns the iPad into an all-in-one notebook replacement, particularly for students, designers, and remote workers. And with 128GB of base storage, there’s far more room to work, download, and play than on cheaper alternatives.

You also get Wi-Fi 6, better cameras (12MP front and rear), USB-C charging and Apple’s typical premium build. It weighs just 0.77kg and fits into any bag, making it great for travel and on-the-go productivity.

Verdict: they’re aimed at totally different users – but both are worth the money

If all you need is a tablet for light browsing, books, videos and calls – and you’d rather save £200 – the Fire HD 8 is a top pick. It’s basic but reliable, and perfect as a travel companion or gift.

But if you need a device that can handle real work – writing, drawing, meetings, media creation – the new iPad is in a different league. And given it’s £30 off Apple’s own price right now, it’s a rare chance to save on a device that rarely gets discounts.

Final thoughts

Both tablets are clearly striking a chord with shoppers – with thousands sold in the past month alone. Whether you’re looking for an affordable Netflix companion or a sleek workhorse, the right pick depends on how you plan to use it.

