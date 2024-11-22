The Christmas burger from TGI Fridays | TGI Friday

Can you take on the spectacular new Christmas burger?

A new Christmas burger has arrived on UK high streets for a limited time only as part of a mouth-watering festive menu, and food fans can book their slot to try it now.

Festive food fans can book a table and take on the Santa Smash Burger challenge at TGI Fridays for a short time only, the chain has announced.

The burger is made from smashed beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, burger mayo and dill pickle. So far, so standard. But the Santa Smash Burger also comes with a gut-busting topping of mozzarella dippers and cheese doughnuts, all served with a cranberry and chilli jam.

The cheese doughnuts are tossed in sweet and smoky seasoning and sit on top of the burger.

Sides for the special edition Christmas burger include Cajun Claus Mac & Cheese with maple bacon and cranberry and chilli jam.

The menu also includes the option of rump steak, a vegan burger topped with Applewood cheese, and a selection of desserts that includes a chocolate orange brownie with hot fudge, orange sorbet and a chocolate sauce.

TGI Fridays has designed a selection of cocktails to compliment the Christmas-themed menu. Options include a Woo Woo, a Black Forest Martini, and a Frostbite featuring spiced rum, blue curacao, lime and pineapple juice. Others include a sour cherry Aperitivo called It’s Fizzmas, and a vodka and white rum-based cocktail called Sleigh My Name.

You can book the Christmas menu here.