I swapped my favourite hot drinks for mushroom alternatives and here’s what I thought

Wellness aficionados have been turning to mushroom-based hot drinks for some time, and as a coffee addict who could do with cutting down on my caffeine consumption, I decided to give this trend a go.

As a sleep-deprived working parent, I’ve relied on coffee to give me a bit of zip in the morning and beyond… I’ve been known to guzzle four or five cups in a working day - so I knew I needed to find some alternatives.

I started with the coffee substitute, Sixways Hormone Balance Mushroom Blend, which is billed as an all-natural, decaf alternative to coffee, which supports regulated hormones and sustained energy. It also contains vitamin B6 which helps with hormone regulation, chromium which supports normal blood glucose levels and zinc which helps protect skin from stress caused by pollutants. So you’ve got the added benefit of a vitamin boost too.

So far so good, but I was feeling nervous that the drink would taste… mushroomy. I was happy to be proved wrong when I made up a cup with hot water and a good dose of milk, and found it actually tasted chocolatey. And because of the ratio of milk to hot water it requires (150ml hot water and 100ml milk), it was perfect drinking temperature.

I really enjoyed the taste of this drink, and found it happily replaced my afternoon coffee.

Sixways says that unlike regular coffee, mushroom coffee provides a more balanced energy boost as the medicinal mushrooms used in the blend enhance energy levels without causing the typical coffee jitters or crashes - and I definitely felt that.

Maitake mushroom is an adaptogen, so it helps the body manage stress more effectively by regulating cortisol levels, leading to reduced stress and improved hormonal balance.

Other benefits cited by Sixways include gut health improvement, saying mushroom coffee is easier on the digestive system than traditional coffee - plus it’s rich in antioxidants which combat stress and inflammation in the body.

I was pleasantly surprised by the Mushroom Blend, and found it easy to switch out my afternoon coffee for this healthy - and tasty - alternative.

Next up, I decided to try Quirky Monkey’s Raw Cacao Mushroom Hot Chocolate to see if I could ditch traditional sugary hot chocolates for something more wholesome.

The Choc O Shroom Mushroom Hot Chocolate is sugar free, packed with superfoods, and claims to boost energy while promoting overall health. The blend contains reishi, cordyceps and lion’s mane mushrooms, used to support brain and cognitive function, increase energy, boost the immune system and improve overall general health.

And it also included ashwagandha, which is said to help us cope with stress, and maca root, which helps regulate hormones.

This blend needs a small amount of milk to blend with the powder to make a paste, and then you add hot milk and stir.

It has a subtle taste, and none of the heaviness and overpowering sweetness you get with traditional hot chocolates. It’s light and creamy, and a great healthy hot chocolate, with the added health benefits provided by the superfoods within it.

For me, as a daily consumer of hot drinks, making the switch to mushroom and superfood versions is a no brainer. They taste great without the jitters you can get from coffee and I’ve definitely felt more balanced and calm as a result of replacing caffeine with superfood drinks. That’s not to say I’m caffeine-free - I still enjoy a coffee or two in the morning, but I’m feeling the benefit of adding these healthier drinks into my day.