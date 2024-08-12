Warm sunny temperatures continue in the UK this week Photo: Richard Ponter.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hot weather across the UK has many people rushing for fans to cool down with Toolstation offering cut price floor, desk and pedestal fans with up to 25% off

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fan deals at Toolstation are offering up to 25% off as hot weather lingers on British shores. Shoppers feeling sticky and sweaty in humid conditions can save on everything from tower fans to portable air conditioners and we highlight a range of the biggest deals here.

Brands including Draper, Tower and DeWalt are on offer to help people feel fresh throughout hot and muggy conditions. Shoppers can bag a fan for under £17 with the cheapest Toolstation deal.

Some of the biggest savings are for larger items, including over £70 off the price of a Rhino AC9000 Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier. Take a look below at some of the latest offers.

Cheapest deal on fans

Shoppers don’t have to spend a fortune on fans. The small Draper Clip-On Desk Fan is reduced from £19.39 to £16.48 here. It’s the ideal size to clip on to a counter for when things get too hot to bear in the kitchen. It would be just as handy when working from home, next to a laptop.

Draper clip on desk fan in Toolstation sale | Toolstation

Portable air conditioner saving

For those wanting something more substantial, Toolstation is offering a 20% saving on a Rhino AC9000 Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier here. Normally £338, it is now £271 in the Summer Sale.

It’s got three functions for cooling, as a dehumidifier and as a fan with three speeds. It’s also programmable to time when it should come on or stop.

Rhino AC9000 Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in the Toolstation sale | Toolstation

Floor fan deal

There’s 25% off an 18” Draper Floor Fan, reduced from £64.99 down to £48.48 at Toolstation here. It’s got three speeds and is described as being “high-velocity” so it can “move large volumes of air”. The fan has a metal cage and is versatile enough to use at home, work or in a gym.

Draper floor fan | Toolstation

Tower fan discount

There’s 15% off a Draper Tower Fan giving shopper a £10 saving. Usually £63.99, it is on offer for £53.98 at Toolstation here. This tall fan has three speeds, is operated with a remote control and has a timer function.

Draper tower fan in a Summer sale | Toolstation

Cordless fan deal

The DeWalt DCE512 18V XR Cordless Fan deal has 25% off. The price has plummeted from £119.98 down to £89.98 here.

Note that it’s for the body only, so it doesn’t come with a battery or charger but is big saving on a well known name like DeWalt.