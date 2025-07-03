The egg chair normally costs £400 so it's no wonder these are selling so fast | Wowcher

A huge 78% saving has slashed the price of this luxury egg chair to just £109 – and over 1,600 buyers have already grabbed the deal on Wowcher.

If you're quick, and if you can catch the 78% discount, you could buy this two-metre-tall egg chair for £109.

It's usually £499.99, so the saving is massive, and it's obviously selling very fast. In fact, at the time of writing more than 1,600 people have bought one.

We don't know how long stocks will last at this price, but it's a fabulous deal, because hanging egg chairs usually cost north of £200, if not a lot more.

It's being sold by Hirix, through Wowcher, and you'll need to follow a few simple steps to unlock the deal, but it could be on its way to you soon if you apply for the voucher today.

Made with a robust frame that supports up to 200kg, it even comes with cushions, which are removable and washable.

It's a self-assembly piece, but Wowcher says it only takes 20 minutes. And it doesn't come with a cover, but you won't need one for the weatherproof frame. It's wise to take the cushions in, though.

You could of course use it as an indoor centrepiece, it doesn't have to be an outdoor item. It'd look great in a conservatory or living room.

