You could be experiencing the magic of Manhattan at Christmas for just £99 | DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A festive deal that’s taken off: travellers can now book a Christmas Market Mystery Holiday from just £99pp, with destinations including Lapland, New York, and dozens more worldwide

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine soaking up the festive atmosphere in New York, or meandering around the markets in Rome, or enjoying a winter wonderland in Lapland. You could do this for just £99 with this deal.

Destinations also include Iceland, Disneyland Paris, Bruges, Toronto, Switzerland, and Salzburg - but there's just one catch... You don't know which one you're going to.

It's a mystery deal to fly you to a Christmas market, and to put you up in a minimum of three-star accommodation, with at least 40 hours spent at your destination, and it costs a remarkable £99 per person - but you won't know where you're going until your tickets arrive.

Disneyland Paris is well known for being a magical location at Christmas time | Contributed

It could be one of over 80 incredible destinations, you could be wandering through fairy-lit markets in Vienna, skating in Central Park, or sipping mulled wine in Copenhagen — you just won’t know until your destination is unveiled.

Your £99 short break could turn into a once-in-a-lifetime trip — think Finland’s glass igloos, Iceland’s Northern Lights, or Disneyland Paris under the snow.

The deal, sold by Wowcher and operated through Travelodeal, closes on 26 October 2025, so there’s not long to jump aboard Santa’s sleigh.

Imagine spending a £99 Christmas break in Lapland | AFP via Getty Images

Whether you’re dreaming of New York skyscrapers or Alpine Christmas markets, this could be the most exciting way to start your festive season yet.

Click here to unwrap your mystery destination and start your Christmas adventure.

BOTB Win a £1.3 million dream home for just £1 🏡💷 £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now BOTB has launched its most valuable house giveaway yet – a stunning four-bedroom home in Saffron Walden worth £1.3 million. Located near to the thriving market town of Saffron Walden, this beautifully appointed detached home offers spacious, light-filled living, the property boasts open-plan family living, landscaped gardens 🌳, three bathrooms, and modern features. If moving in isn’t on the cards, BOTB estimates rental income could reach £3,500 per month 💸 – or you can take a £1 million cash alternative. Tickets are just £1 🎟️ and entries close at the end of the month, making this one of the biggest chances to change your life for pocket change. Enter the BOTB £1.3 million house prize draw here

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥