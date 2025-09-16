Clearing condensation - or even ice - takes seconds with this clever car heater | Wowcher

A nifty in-car heater that plugs into your cigarette lighter is now just £9.99 on Wowcher, perfect for winter mornings

The colder days are rolling in, and it won't be long before we're back to demisting our car windscreens every morning - for months.

Waiting for your car to warm up and puther warm air at a windscreen isn't ideal if you're needing a quick getaway, or you're late for work, and wiping condensation away isn't always effective - which is why these clever little demisting exist.

Just plug it in to your car's cigarette lighter socket, and it gently heats the windscreen, with instant heat, meaning you don't have to wait for your car to warm up.

The heater mounts on your dashboard with either a sticky pad or a suction cup | Wowcher

You can mount it to your dashboard, or just keep it in the glovebox, and it's a great way to ensure you have a demisting without having to hang around.

When the winter months roll in, it's also an effective way to deice your car, and it'll quickly warm the cabin, which is quite the luxury on a cold day.

It's a deal on Wowcher, saving up to 50% on the price of the car heater from Just Gift Direct - bringing the price down to £9.99.

If you pay slightly more you can have a suction cup thrown in, but as standard it comes with a sticky pad, which is ideal for most cars.

There's even a setting to turn the heat off, and it'll act as a fan, cooling you down again if the afternoon sun becomes a bit too much.

For the sake of £9.99, it's a great accessory to have in the car, and a perfect time-saver for those chilly autumn mornings.

