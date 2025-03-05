See inside this £540K Luxury Villa located in Cyprus including floorplan - You could win for just £1.49 | BOTB

This is your chance to win a luxury villa in Cyprus for less than a few quid.

Imagine waking up to clear blue skies and sunshine every single day. It’s not just a dream—Cyprus basks in 300 to 340 days of sun a year. And I should know—I used to live there!

BOTB are offering a fantastic prize which could see you winning this stunning villa in Cyprus worth £540,000. The luxury villa is located in the Cypriot town of Paralimni - about a 13 minute drive to Ayia Napa.

A new build for 2025, this beautiful villa combines the charm of the original architecture with a fresh, modern design, and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It features a private outdoor area with swimming pool - perfect for cooling off on hot days. There’s a huge roof garden, offering space to relax, sunbathe and admire the panoramic views of the garden and surrounding area and all this could be yours if you enter the competition.

Cyprus has a Mediterranean climate with hot summers and mild winters. From May to October the temperature is in the high 20s and 30s°C. In the cooler months the temperature rarely dips below 10°C. You can even go skiing high up in the Troodos mountains from January to March where there are inches of snow. But drive back down to ground level and it will feel like a warm spring day - Cyprus has it all.

The £540k luxury villa is just minutes away from the bustling town centre of Paralimni, and you'll find everything you need right on your doorstep. You can enjoy days sitting by the pool or visit the island's stunning beaches. All with a cold drink in hand - it really is the perfect lifestyle. We’ve been back in the UK now for a few years but I’d jump at the chance to move back for a life in the sunshine.

If you choose not to take on the villa there is a life-changing £378,000 cash alternative. Get your tickets now for the chance to choose! Buy one ticket for just £1.49 or multiple tickets for even more chances to win. To find out more about the competition, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

