The best make-up and skincare gifts for beauty lovers

We have rounded up the top presents, and all of these gems are sure to go down well with any beauty lover.

Self-care has become more important than ever in recent times, and all of the products we’ve hand-picked are sure to help the recipient to stop, unwind and take a bit of time to pamper themselves.

There’s something for everyone below, whether they’ve just started exploring make-up or want to upgrade their daily skincare routine.

You can be sure there will be lots of smiles when these products are unwrapped on Christmas morning.

It’s also not too late to treat them - or yourself - to a beauty advent calendar. It may be December - but it’s ideal for perking up a gloomy January (we won’t tell!)

Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick in Muse £19.00 dynasty realness 5/5 There are red lipstick, and then there are red lipsticks, and this is the latter. In fact, the tester of this product has in excess of 100 red lipsticks crowding her dresser - and this is her absolute favourite. Why? It's a brilliant, true red, guaranteed to make teeth look whiter, complexions more clear. It smooths on easily and feels cushiony soft, with impressive staying power (even when eating). The leather-texture packaging is ultra-cool and distinctive. In a word - perfect.

Bobbi Brown Glam Packed Must-Haves Star Gift Bobbi Brown Glam Packed Must-Haves Star Gift £35.00 Glam look 4/5 This wonderful gift set, which an exclusive to Boots, is aptly named because it is indeed a must have for the party season. This set contains: Full-size Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks in Powder Pink (3.7g)

Full-size Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Golden Bronze (1.6g)

Full-size Smokey Eye Mascara (6ml)

Mini Vitamin Enriched Face Base (7ml) The Vitamin Enriched Face Base is a number one Bobbi Brown best-seller and is used to prep and prime skin. Featuring grapefruit and geranium, it also leaves a light, uplifting scent on the skin. The set also includes a multitasking cream colour compact, Pot Rouge, which is a cream blush and lip colour for the perfect rosy glow. There's also the best-selling long-wear cream shadow stick in a universally flattering golden bronze shade which will suit everyone, and a smokey eye mascara that perfectly finishes the look.

Fenty Skin The Body Duo £24.00 After shower care 4/5 These mini essentials are the perfect pair, giving the lucky gift recipient everything they need for smooth, hydrated, and glowing skin. If they apply them as soon as they get out of the shower they will have super silky skin. The Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub contains sugar, salt, and superfine sand form a gentle, but effective, exfoliating emulsion, and the added essential oils deeply nourish the skin. This can then be followed with the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream which take their body moisturizing routine to the luxe level.

Estée Lauder Lips So Sweet Gift Set Estée Lauder Lips So Sweet Gift Set £26.00 Premium lipcare 4.5/5 This fantastic gift set will delight a beauty lover as it’s the perfect pairing to leave lips looking and feeling fantastic. The set contains: Pure Color Envy Color Replenish Lip Balm, full-size (.11 oz./3.2g)

Pure Color Envy Lip Repair Potion, full-size (.2oz/6ml) This hydrating balm glides over lips to deliver a burst of moisture and a hint of personalized tint. The balm responds to the wearers lips' unique chemistry to reveal a shade that's perfectly them. It's also worth £52 so it's brilliant value for money.

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit £29.00 Home spa treatment 4/5 A fruity cocktail of antioxidant-rich formulas, this kit includes five of Glow Recipe’s finest formulas, which have all been designed to give that ‘post-facial glow’ from home. This set contains: Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops (10ml)

Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer (15ml)

Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum (10ml)

Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask (5ml)

Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner (20ml) All of this will leave the recipient with beautiful bouncy skin.

Make-up by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette £41.00 Rich eye colour 4/5 Mario Dedivanovic is one of the world's most-followed and influential make up artists, so it was only a matter of time before created his own brand. With such an iconic name, and such a gorgeous array of colour, this eyeshadow palette is sure to delight any beauty lover this Christmas. There are 12 beautiful shades for them to experiment with, all of which are beautiful and rich in colour. Mario himself says his 'universal metallic shadows create endless eye looks in 12 creamy, luxurious shades that melt onto the lids'.

benefit Holiday Cutie Beauty Gift Set benefit Holiday Cutie Beauty Gift Set £32.73 Festive gift 4.5/5 Housed in a giftable festive tin, the benefit Holiday Cutie Beauty Gift Set is the perfect gift. The set unites some of benefit’s best-selling products for face, eyes and brows, and is ideal for giving a beautiful natural glow. The set contains: They’re Real! Magnet Powerful Lifting & Lengthening Mascara in ‘Supercharged Black’

Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer

Gimme Brow+ Brow-Volumizing Gel in ‘Shade 3’

The POREfessional Hydrate Primer

Too Faced Limited Edition Stuff My Stocking Mascara and Lip Plumper Set Too Faced Limited Edition Stuff My Stocking Mascara and Lip Plumper Set £24.00 Everyday beauty 4/5 Give the gift of luxurious every day beauty with this lip and mascara duo. It has been designed to add volume and fullness to lashes and lips, and contains: Full-Size Better Than Sex Mascara 8ml

Full-Size Lip Injection Extreme 4ml Both of these products really enhance the natural eye and lip, and the set is sure to thrill the recipient.

7th Heaven Gift Set Do More Of What Makes You Happy 7th Heaven Gift Set Do More Of What Makes You Happy £10.95 Moisturising the skin 4/5 Everyone loves a good face mask, and this set contains everything a true beauty lover needs to enjoy a little bit of ultimate pampering at home. Set includes: Eight 7th Heaven Masks

7th Heaven Cleansing Face Cloth A face mask is not only a bit of luxury, it also helps to deeply moisturise the skin - leaving it feeling deeply hydrated and refreshed. The face masks are in a variety of scents too, including strawberry cream, green tea and pink guava, so every time they use a new mask they'll enjoy a brand new heavenly scent.

Olay Christmas 2021 Regenerist Day Cream 50ml Gift Set Olay Christmas 2021 Regenerist Day Cream 50ml Gift Set £35.00 24 hour skincare 4.5/5 Designed especially for this festive season, this beautiful kit has everything the recipient needs to make their skin glow day after day. The set includes: Olay Regenerist Day Cream 50ml

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Cream 50ml

Olay Face Roller

Olay Pouch The day cream and the night cream will keep the skin feeling velvety and smooth for 24 hours a day; refreshing the face during the waking hours and gently moisturising during sleep. The face roller is a a must-have beauty tool which can be used day and night to plump up the skin. It can be placed in the fridge if desired to also help cool down the skin and reduce any redness.

Dawn Till Dusk Vanity Case Silver 80 Piece Make Up Kit Dawn Till Dusk Vanity Case Silver 80 Piece Make Up Kit £44.99 The beauty newbie 5/5 This fabulous 80 piece kit is the ideal beauty gift for anyone who’s just started to wear make-up. It contains all women’s essentials in one elegantly designed case perfect for travelling. The recipient can go for a more natural look of subtle and softer shades, or experiment with colour and something a bit more bold and daring. There’s also a handy mirror included in the carry case so they can be sure they can always perfect their looks, wherever they are. The set includes: 42 eyeshadows of various shades

4 cream eyeshadow palettes in various shades

2 blushers

2 lip glosses

2 lipsticks

20 lip balms various shades

A double end eye pencil in black

A double end lip pencil in red

A black mascara

Four double end cotton stickers

1 eyeshadow applicator

2 blush brushes

1 toe separator

1 refillable box including mirror