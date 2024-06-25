High Street Ballerina flats that double for Birkenstock but at fraction of the price
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
When it comes to women’s flat shoes, ballerina pumps toe the line between casual and smart for all occasions. Birkenstock Mary Jane ballerina flats and its pretty Santa Ana ballet style shoes are among the leading designs but cost over £100 a pair at stores including Amazon here.
Yet High Street stores from Marks and Spencer to Next and New Look have been getting in on the act with stunning versions that look uncannily alike to Birkenstocks. Take a look at where to find some of the best deals and offers below.
We think these ballet pump savings are just tu-tu good to miss. Especially as these fashionable women’s sandals are ideal for Summer as they’re more comfortable than heels, yet can be just as glamorous for trips to a beer garden, beach holiday or wedding.
The original - Birkenstock ballet flats
The Birkenstock website sells the Tracy in Nubeck leather for £105 in black, cream or a metallic silver.
Amazon is selling previous versions like the Birkenstock Women's Santa Ana black for £186 here and calls it ”Birkenstock's latest interpretation of the timeless ballet flat”. “It’s a shoe with feminine style featuring narrow elastic straps across the instep that offers both comfort and stability,” they add.
There’s also the classic Birkenstock Women’s Mary Jane for £151 that’s still available and made from Mantova oiled leather and looks “more rustic over time”.
Cheaper High Street competitors to Birkenstock
Marks and Spencer ballet pumps
M&S has a wide offering of ballet flats with many that are in the same vein as the Birkenstock Tracy. The difference is the price too as the Marks and Spencer Metallic Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps in gold are currently £26.25 in the sale here.
There are also the M&S Suede Studded Ballet Pumps reduced from £45 down to £33.75 here in black or tan.
A shopper called ‘Plumpie’ described them as “gorgeous”, adding: “Absolutely gorgeous, totally on trend, high quality shoes. They look way more expensive than they are and are really comfortable too even with bare feet. Love them.”
Sale on New Look on-trend ballet shoes
There’s a wide range of New Look ballet pumps in various styles and colours included in its current sale. A few even have a Birkenstock look about them.
That includes the highly-rated Silver Strappy Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps at New Look that now cost £19.49 in the sale. Their price was slashed from £25.99 for a 25% saving for shoppers. They also come in a gold version that is even cheaper at £15.59 here.
The Black Suedette Elasticated Crossover-Strap Ballet Flats costing £17.99 here have similar features to the Birkenstock Santa Ana. A shopper raved about these shoes, as pictured at the top of the page, as “comfortable”.
Next ballet pumps
Clothes store Next has over 450 styles of ballerina shoes in stock for the Summer. A Mary Jane style shoe, although in red, is the Schuh Red Lucy Studded Ballerinas that costs £30.
Next also has Friends Like These Square Toe Mary Jane Ballet Pump Shoes for £25 that come in black or cream and is described as providng a “glam look”.