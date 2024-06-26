Talking Tables vintage floral pack design from Amazon | Amazon

With a Summer heatwave forecast, families are rushing to buy glamorous party tableware to entertain in the garden and here are the most popular items and ideas from Amazon

Barbecues’ and garden parties as the Summer hots up don’t need to be drab with paper plates as disposable tableware has been getting more and more glamorous. Amazon’s bestseller list for entertaining outdoors says as much.

The most bought items in the past weeks range from pastels in vintage designs to Moroccan influenced blue plates and cutlery. There’s also decadent black and gold party luxury for those celebrating more than just the sun finally coming out on British shores.

Here is a look at the most popular Amazon tableware to use outdoors or at a picnic at the moment.

Vintage style for garden parties

Talking Tables Afternoon Tea Vintage Floral design pack includes 24 beautifully decorated paper plates for £6.78 on Amazon. Shoppers can currently save 15% on the regular price of £7.99, so have been snapping them up.

In various shades of pastel pinks, greens and blues, there are matching items available including a pack of 12 disposable bowls for £4.99. They can be bought together as a bundle for £8.98 with the plates or with decorative napkins here.

There is a full range of items to mix and match that brings true elegance to any outdoor soiree.

Gold and black decor for a glamorous barbecue

Striking in black and gold, it’s no wonder the Nkaiso Party Tableware black and gold 141 piece paper tableware set has become popular on Amazon. Ranging from paper plates and cups to napkins and bowls, there are also knives and a tablecloth.

The whole Nkaiso Party Set is £20.99 and brings even more bling with the gold cutlery. Shopper Harriet gave the set five stars and said: “perfect for our birthday setup, the colour is really luxury.”

Jay Kells used the set for an 18th birthday party and was gushing about the item saying: “The quality of the cutlery is so sturdy and the materials of the napkins and table cloth is strong and thick. I was thinking the table cloth wouldn't fit the table but I was very surprised as it fit perfectly around a 6ft table. The cups have a strong feel so all in all, money well spent.”

Moroccan tableware in the heat

Cool blue designs with stunning geometric patterns will infuse Moroccan charm to any outdoor party with this popular tableware set. Rather than the garden, guests will feel like they are at a riad in the African desert when paired with candles or Arabic table lamps.

There are also matching blue and yellow Moroccan paper lanterns to bring intimate charm and lighting to a Summer get-together as the sun goes down.