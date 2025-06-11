Air purifiers in your home are on the rise but are they worth buying? I put the Levoit brand to the test | Levoit

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Home air purifiers are gaining popularity, but are they a worthwhile purchase? I tested the Levoit Sprout Air Purifier to find out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Air purifiers seem to be a bit of a buzzword right now. Their popularity has grown in recent years due to us being more aware of indoor air pollution and its impact on our health. As well as rising concerns about allergies and respiratory illnesses. So of course, I had to try one to see what all the fuss was about

Okay, I'll be honest, when I first unboxed the Levoit Sprout Air Purifier £279.99 I wasn’t exactly blown away by its looks. It’s not the most stylish thing out of the box. But that all changed once we gave it a name. We called it R2D2 because, well, look at it.

Levoit Sprout Air Purifier

Levoit Sprout Air Purifier £279.99 | Levoit

After adding it to Alexa, everything got way more fun. Now I just say, “Alexa, turn on R2D2,” and it quietly whirs to life. Then I tell Alexa to turn on the warm lights, and the whole room just feels cute, cosy, and peaceful especially at night. Honestly, it’s like we’ve adopted a helpful little droid.

Functionally, this thing is impressive. It's made for parents in mind, with a 3-in-1 feature set that purifies, soothes, and even lulls your little one to sleep. There are 5 advanced sensors that track seven key air quality factors (CO2, temp, and humidity). Basically, I always know what my child is breathing, which is reassuring. It cleans the air in a room up to 20 times an hour, which is honestly amazing for a kid’s bedroom.

But what really sold me were the sleep-friendly features: no harsh blue light, just a soft night glow, plus 5 white noise settings that actually help my child drift off and stay asleep. The soft hum and gentle soundscapes feel like a built-in lullaby.

You can control everything from the VeSync app, check filter life, and set schedules even from another room. I’m borderline obsessed and the family loves it too. It’s currently in the living room to help clear the air and any dog smells.

My only suggestion for Levoit? Please do a Star Wars collab and make R2D2-style stickers. You could have C3PO, BB-8 and even Wall-E from Disney or a Dalex from Doctor Who. Levoit may be missing a huge marketing trick here, I’d buy them instantly. This little air purifier already feels like a character in our home just needs the look to match the name.

And while we’re talking about Levoit, I’ve also added the Levoit 20dB Silent Tower Fan £89.99 to our setup perfect for those hot summer days. It’s sleek, surprisingly quiet , and the Advanced Sleep Mode means you don’t even notice it running overnight. Despite the strong airflow, it only uses 26W, so it’s energy-efficient too.

Levoit 20dB Silent Tower Fan

LEVOIT 20dB Silent Tower Fan | Amazon

With a 12-hour smart timer and a slim footprint, it fits perfectly in our bedroom and home office. It’s powerful, quiet, and cools the room fast, exactly what you want when it’s stuffy outside. A seriously underrated summer essential.

You can shop the Levoit products and more via the official website or from Amazon.

Butlins just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play – and your kids will go wild

Looking for a family getaway that delivers maximum kid-energy burn-off and a bit of peace for the grown-ups? 🎉 Butlins has just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play centre – and it’s a whopper. 🧸 Four storeys tall, 3,000 square feet wide, and filled with colourful themed zones inspired by the Skyline Gang – it’s all included in the price of your day pass or break.

👟 Ready to dive in? Click here to book your Butlins break and let the little ones loose 🌈

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now