Warning over disposal of gas cannisters and disposable BBQs

Waste experts are urging residents in Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham to make sure they correctly dispose of BBQs and gas cannisters this summer.

As we head into the holiday season and warmer weather people will be out enjoying BBQs. But there are hidden hazards if disposable BBQs, hot ashes, and gas cannisters are incorrectly disposed of. Cannisters can explode during the waste collection process and pose a danger to refuse collection and waste disposal staff.

The warning comes from the BDR waste treatment facility at Manvers, which diverts 97 per cent of Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham household waste from landfill.

Disposable BBQs do not go in recycling bins. They need to be fully extinguished before disposing. This can take several hours. Use water or sand to pour over the charcoal embers or ash and leave it to cool before throwing them away.

Hot coals and ashes from BBQs and fire pits should never be placed in a dust bin or wheelie bin as it can cause the plastic to melt and cause a fire. Please allow adequate cooling time. Please keep them out of recycling bins.

Take caution when using disposable BBQs in dry spells as the risk of fire is increased especially in high-risk areas such as parks, beaches and in the countryside.

Gas cannisters should never be placed in our bins at home. When crushed by bin collection vehicles or at waste processing sites, they pose serious risks of explosions and fires. Many retailers and suppliers allow you to return them and get a replacement if needed.

Dispose of disposable BBQs safely

Some councils may accept them at their Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs). We have included here details from local Council websites, but we would urge you to check for updates before taking any items.

Barnsley. Where possible the Council encourages any used gas cylinders, bottles, or canisters to be returned to the supplier/manufacturer for safe reuse or recycling.The HWRC can accept empty domestic LPG cylinders (liquefied petroleum gas). These are typically Calor and B.O.C cylinders (butane and propane) used domestically for heaters and barbecues. The HWRC does not accept those used for industrial or commercial use.

Doncaster. The council asks residents to return all gas cylinders to retailers or suppliers so they can be reused. If the cylinder cannot be returned it should be taken to a HWRC. It should not be placed in a household waste bin. LPG cylinders can be taken to any HWRC. If the gas bottle is over 15kg look online for a specialist licensed waste disposal company

Rotherham. Gas bottles should be returned to the local retailer/ stockist who supplied them. If you have gas bottles that have no supplier markings, then gas bottles can be taken to the HWRCs. The sites can only accept gas bottles no bigger than 15kg and will accept no more than two bottles.Anyone wanting to dispose of larger gas bottles over 15kg should look online or in the telephone directory for a specialist licenced waste disposal company.

Household Waste Recycling Centres cannot accept the following gas cylinders:• Refrigerant cylinders• Brewery cylinders• Medical cylinders including oxygen• Diving cylinders• Breathing apparatus• Acetylene/ welding cylinders• Industrial high-pressure cylinders• LGP auto gas tanks

Find out more

· For guidance on returning Calor Gas bottles, check out their website: https://www.calor.co.uk/gas-bottles/refills-and-returns/returns

· For information regarding gas cylinders other than Calor Gas, head over to the Liquid Gas UK website: https://www.liquidgasuk.org/domestic/lpg-cylinder-supply-and-return

· For more information about the safe disposal of disposable BBQs you can visit - https://www.wasteless-sy.co.uk/news-blogs/disposable-bbq-safety

