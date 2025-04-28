Valspar Paint launches free colour consult In Doncaster B&Q

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Valspar has launched a brand new colour consult service, completely free of charge, to help customers make informed decisions about paint choices and colour schemes. The colour consult service offers personalised advice tailored to each individual's needs.

With colour advice now made simple, customers can now choose from a quick 20-minute in-store consult, or an online service is also available via WhatsApp.

The bookable in-store service is available in over 100 B&Q stores. Customers simply need to book an appointment at the chip rack for a short and simple 20-minute session. Customers can share examples of favoured styles and purchase sample paint pots to try at home.

In an exciting industry first, the new ‘WhatsApp Colour Experts’ will be chatting to consumers directly, taking them through the colour process, getting a feel for their style and curating moodboards to inspire them.

Lucy Steele, Senior Brand Manager at Valspar, said: “Our consumers no longer need to feel overwhelmed by the rainbow of options, or struggle with their style inspo. This new, free service gives customers a chance to chat to colour experts and get the confidence they need to transform their space. This approach to shopping puts the customer first and provides access to experts like never before. With two easy options to either visit your local B&Q, or simply open up WhatsApp, our service is the easiest way to transform your home to an expert standard.”

To book an appointment, please visit https://www.valsparpaint.co.uk/colour-consult/#find-a-consultant