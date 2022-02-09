Valentine's Day gift guide for music lovers: RS No.9 Carnaby
RS No.9 Carnaby has a fantastic selection of gifts for loved ones this Valentine’s Day, from cosy jumpers, cute sets, band tees, and Baccarat Champagne glasses featuring the iconic tongue and lips logo.
The Baccarat x Rolling Stones collection is exclusive to the RS No.9 Carnaby St store. The Chateau Baccarat Champagne Flute Set has a tall bowl and a V-cut base, which allows the bubbles to rise seamlessly. The stones logo is reproduced photographically and engraved into the piece via a process known as ‘monairing'.
The Stones x Tommy Hilfiger Duchess Pink T-Shirt is a piece from the exclusive Stones X Tommy Hilfiger collaboration. Iconic imagery from The Rolling Stones 1999 No Security Tour is printed on the front of this super soft t-shirt. 1999 No Security Tour stops are printed on the back.
Part of the Autumn/Winter '21 Collection, the 50 & Counting Madison Square Garden Tour T-Shirt is a spin on the I <3 NY T-Shirt and is from their December 12, 2012 show date.
Part of the Autumn/Winter '21 collection, this bright tee features the iconic stones tongue with an eye-catching paisley print within it.
The American Tour '78 Longsleeve Rugby Shirt features the Stones' vintage logo printed on the front of this longsleeve striped rugby shirt.
Embroidered Terry Set £55 for bottoms / £45 for shirt
Brand new for SS22, this cute towelling set is perfect for lazy summer days by the seaside.