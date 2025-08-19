South Yorkshire’s start-up scene fuelled with six months of free gigabit broadband

Start-ups and micro businesses in South Yorkshire are being given a boost - six months of fast, reliable business broadband completely free of charge.

The initiative, launched by rural broadband provider Quickline, is part of its social value commitment under the UK Government’s Project Gigabit programme. It’s designed to remove one of the biggest early-stage business hurdles - the cost of fast, dependable connectivity, enabling entrepreneurs to focus on growth.

“We know that every second counts when running a business,” said Rachel Thompson, Business Sales Manager at Quickline. “We’re committed to giving start-ups and micro businesses in South Yorkshire access to first-class broadband connectivity, helping them hit the ground running.”

The offer includes Quickline’s full gigabit-capable business broadband package, typically a premium-rate service, provided free for the first six months. The service supports everything from high-definition video calls and cloud-based tools to e-commerce platforms and remote working, ensuring businesses can operate seamlessly from day one.

Awarded the Project Gigabit contract for South Yorkshire in 2024, Quickline is investing in building and expanding a gigabit-capable network that will underpin economic growth across the region.

“By removing the financial barrier of connectivity costs during those crucial first months, we’re enabling entrepreneurs to put their resources into building their dreams into thriving businesses,” added Rachel. “Reliable broadband shouldn’t be a luxury - it should be a given.”

The offer is available now in selected areas of South Yorkshire where Quickline’s full fibre network is live.

Eligible start-ups and micro businesses can check availability at www .quickline.co.uk/project-gigabit

To register interest, visit quickline.co.uk/free-business-broadband/.