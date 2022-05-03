Sky hikes phone prices for customers this week - how it affects you

A 'Sky' remote control is pictured in central London on August 6, 2008. British Sky Broadcasting plc (BskyB) operates Sky, a pay television broadcast service in the UK and Ireland, as well as providing broadband and telephony services. In addition to the third party channels available through the Sky platform, Sky also owns and operates over 25 channels with a portfolio spanning Entertainment, News, Movies and Sports channels such as Sky One, Sky News, Sky Arts, Sky Movies and Sky Sports. AFP PHOTO/Leon Neal (Photo credit should read Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images)

Millions of Sky phone customers will see their bills rise from this week as an inflation causes prices to sky-rocket.

The cost of making a call with Sky Talk went up by 10% on 1 May, and the amount you will now pay depends on your tariff and usage.

If you are on Universal Credit, you may be eligible for a social tariff instead which are designed for vulnerable customers and are discounted by up to half price.

Here’s how much Sky phone bills are increasing, if you are eligible for a social tariff and what other providers are offering discounted prices.

How much have Sky phone prices risen?

Sky Pay As You Talk calls now cost 22p a minute, up from 20p.

International calls may be charged at different rates, depending on your tariff.

But if your plan includes free evenings and weekends you won’t be affected.

Line rental, voicemail and call waiting rates are also all staying the same.

If you cannot afford the price rises, speak to Sky as they may be able to offer you a more tailored tariff.

If you’re currently in a contract, you may face charges to leave your plan due to the increase.

Who is eligible for the social tariff and what is it?

Those on Universal Credit may be eligible for a social tariff instead which are designed for vulnerable customers and are discounted by up to half price.

Ofcom has previously warned millions of these households could be missing out on a £144 a year.

Social tariffs are available to an estimated 4.2 million households who are in receipt of Universal Credit.

Tariffs are priced at between £10 and £20 a month for broadband speeds ranging from 10Mbit/s to 67Mbit/s.

For example, a standard commercial broadband package costs an unemployed person claiming Universal Credit an average of £27 per month – or 8.3% of their monthly disposable income.

A £15 social tariff would almost halve their broadband costs and use up 4.6% of disposable income.

Currently six broadband providers offer at least one of these specially discounted deals.

What other providers offer social tariffs?

BT Home Essentials: £15 a month, 36Mbit/s, 700 minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-based Employment Support Allowance, Pension Credit Guarantee Credit.

BT Home Essentials 2: £20 a month, 67Mbit/s, unlimited minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-based Employment Support Allowance, Pension Credit Guarantee Credit.

Community Fibre: £10 a month, 10Mbit/s, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, and PIP recipients.

G.Network Essential Fibre Broadband: £15 a month, 50Mbit/s, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Income Support, Pension Credits, Employment Support Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Hyperoptic Fair Fibre 50: £15 a month, 50Mbit/s, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, PIP, Income Support, Pension Credits, Employment Support Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Hyperoptic Fair Fibre 150, £25 a month, 150Mbit/s, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, PIP, Income Support, Pension Credits, Employment Support Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

KCOM Full Fibre Flex: £19.99 a month, 30Mbit/s, includes 20 local calls and 60 mins to 0845/ 0870, with £10 cap each month.

Available to people on: Universal Credit zero earnings, Housing Benefit, PIP, Income Support, Pension Credits, Employment Support Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Virgin Media Essential broadband: £15 a month, 15Mbit/s speeds, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit only.

What else has Sky increased the prices of?

Sky increased TV and broadband customers last month by £43 a year.

Average TV and broadband customers will now pay an additional £3.60 a month.

The cost of Sky’s Signature TV package went up by £1 a month to £27. I

ts box office package rose from £11 to £12 a month and BT Sport rose by £1 to £28.

Broadband customers saw their bills rise by averages of £2.50, while Sky’s essential and superfast internet packages rose to £27.50 and £30.50 a month respectively.

A Sky spokesperson said: “We know price increases are never welcome so we aim to keep prices as low as possible while still delivering the content customers love, the flexibility to choose the right package, and our leading customer service.”