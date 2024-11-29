Secret Santa makes over half of Brits feel 'anxious' - here's why

Three in 10 indecisive Brits love and hate the concept of Secret Santa | SWNS

More than half of Brits feel anxious about the unpredictability of Secret Santa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seasonal tradition among friends, family and colleagues, throws up varying opinions with 27 per cent claiming to dislike it and 36 per cent liking it.

But 29 per cent agreed they love and hate it at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poll of 1,000 adults who have ever partaken in the gift swapping game found 31 per cent are set to play again this year, despite the nation being divided.

Six in 10 argued whether they enjoy it or not comes down to luck and whose name they draw.

When it comes to the gifts, 45 per cent have received something in the past they disliked, including novelty items (40 per cent), bath products (26 per cent) and cheap candles (23 per cent).

Re-gifted items also came high in the list of unwanted gifts (18 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research was commissioned by PokerStars which has created a Gift Matchmaker Quiz to help you buy your Secret Santa the perfect gift.

Being judged for the gift they purchase, not being very good at buying presents and being unable to hide emotions if they don’t like the present they receive trumped the list of Brits' biggest Secret Santa fears | SWNS

‘’A luck-based game which throws up varying opinions’

Georgina ‘GJReggie’ James, PokerStars Ambassadors says: “You never know what you’re gonna get with Secret Santa, it’s kinda just luck of the draw. It’s a bit of a thrill not knowing what, or who, you’ll get!

“It’s those small surprises that make it exciting and add a little bit to the festive season.

“At PokerStars, we love the excitement that comes with taking a chance, so we’re inviting everyone to dive into the festive spirit and test their luck with our thrilling Casino Challenges this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research also found 46 per cent love the luck aspect of the game.

But of those who dislike the tradition, a quarter worry about not knowing the person they are drawn.

Other fears include being judged for the gift they purchase (19 per cent), not being very good at buying presents (16 per cent) and being unable to hide emotions if they don’t like the present they receive (11 per cent).

Of those who like the gift exchange, 39 per cent enjoy the challenge of finding unique and personalised items.

Among the top reasons for taking part were it’s budget friendly (58 per cent), for the element of surprise (55 per cent) and to make others feel good (50 per cent).