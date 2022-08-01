Royal Mint issues new Disney 50p coin in exclusive Winnie the Pooh series

The Royal Mint has issued a new Disney-themed 50p coin featuring Kanga and Roo from the Winnie the Pooh series.

The new coin is part of an exclusive range featuring the beloved characters from A.A Milne’s infamous books, first published in 1926.

The Winnie the Pooh collection was launched to mark 100 years since the birth of the real Christopher Robin. Robin was the son of A.A. Milne who wrote the books.

The Kanga and Roo 50p is the penultimate release in the collection, with only one left to come before the range of nine coins is complete.

What does the new coin look like?

Each coin in the collection features a detailed image of one of the beloved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Eeyore was the latest character to join the collection, with the coin launched earlier this year.

Now the newest addition features Kanga and Roo, a mother and son kangaroo family who befriended Pooh, Owl, Tigger and the rest of the gang.

In the coin, the pair are pictured with Roo seated on a high stall apparently being washed or fed by his mum.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at The Royal Mint, said: "The Winnie the Pooh and Friends 50p collection, inspired by Disney, is a popular choice for collectors.

"This design is inspired by the original illustrations of E.H Shepard and the mother and son duo are sure to be an exciting addition to the gang."

Can I purchase one of the coins?

The Disney coins are uncirculated commemorative coins so they must be bought from the Royal Mint if you want to add one to your collection.

Prices start at £10 for the brilliant uncirculated coin, and there is also a special colour edition that costs £20.

Collectors can also get their hands on a limited edition gold proof version of the coin, but this costs a whopping £1,150.

How valuable are the coins?

If you are planning to buy a coin second-hand through a site like Ebay, make sure you are not overpaying.

Look through completed listings to see what they typically sell for and set yourself a limit when you are bidding.

Some rare and valuable coins sell for significantly more than their face value, and how much you pay will depend on how rare they are.

It is worth checking sites like Coin Hunter to see how many of the designs are in circulation.

Some designs, like the Flopsy Bunny 50p coin have sold on eBay for as much as £5 - a price that is 100 times more than its original face value.