Queen spent night in hospital after being told to rest amid health concerns

The Queen was taken to Edward VII’s Hospital for “preliminary investigations” by specialists (Photo: Getty Images)

The Queen stayed overnight in hospital this week after receiving medical advice to rest, Buckingham Palace has revealed.

The news comes after the 95-year-old monarch was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland to attend a service marking the country’s centenary.

On Wednesday (20 October), the 95-year-old monarch was taken to central London’s private King Edward VII’s Hospital for “preliminary investigations” by specialists, the palace said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the visit was meant to last for a short time, the Queen ended up staying the night for “practical reasons,” according to another source.

How is the Queen?

The Queen’s health was first called into question last week, when she was seen using a walking stick at a service in Westminster Abbey - the first time she had used a stick at a major event.

Despite her overnight stay, the monarch was said to be in “good spirits” by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

She returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime on Thursday (21 October) and was said to have been back at her desk undertaking light duties by the afternoon.

The hospital visit is understood to be unrelated to coronavirus.

It was the monarch’s first overnight hospital stay in eight years.

She spent a night at the private clinic in 2013 when she was treated for a bout of gastroenteritis - a stomach bug that causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

Why did she go to King Edward VII’s Hospital?

King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone, London is the royals’ hospital of choice.

The exclusive clinic in central London has been used for years as a first port of call for ailing members of the Royal Family, including the late Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

It was the place where the Duke of Edinburgh spent almost a month before his death in April this year.

Prince Philip had been admitted a number of times in recent years.

The duke was treated at the hospital for a short period in 2018 following a planned admission for a pre-existing but undisclosed condition.

The previous year he spent nine days receiving treatment and physio following a hip replacement at the institution.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also treated at the hospital for severe morning sickness when she was pregnant with Prince George.