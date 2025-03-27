Peter Crouch teams up with Three UK to kick-off free taxi service

New research released today revealed that two-thirds (64%) of football fans struggle with their mental health, with almost half (42%) turning to an unlikely source of support - taxi drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study from mobile network, Three UK, found that the anonymity of a taxi ride can help people open up, with two-in-five (40%) agreeing it makes it easier to talk about personal issues, and half (50%) believing it’s easier to talk to someone they don’t know because they won’t be judged. To encourage football fans of all ages to talk more with one another, Three’s #TalkMoreThanFootball initiative returns for a third year, in collaboration with Samaritans and Chelsea FC.

This year, the mobile network has enlisted the help of former England striker turned podcaster, Peter Crouch to launch a fleet of bespoke mental health taxis, driven by selected cabbies who have received specialist training from Samaritans to help get the nation talking more than football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter, who achieved over 460 Premier League appearances has spoken openly about his own mental health. From his struggles with body image and the impact of bullying, Peter and Three aim to help show football fans the power of opening up and supporting each other.

Peter Crouch said: “It's so important that we talk about mental health as a normal part of our everyday lives – that we break down the stigma and feel more comfortable to open up. Football brings us together, so just as we support our football team, we should also support each other. It’s as easy as a text, phone call or a quick ‘how’s your week been’ to connect, whether you’re heading to the stadium or heading home. It sounds simple but it’s a great place to start.”

Louise D / Peter Crouch / Three UK

On Thursday 3rd April, Three’s #TalkMoreThanFootball taxi fleet will offer free rides to passengers who are willing to talk about their mental health or simply use the journey to check in with one another. The taxis will be travelling from West Brompton Tube station to Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League clash between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur in London. The idea for the taxis followed new research of 2,000 UK football fans, commissioned by Three, which found 42% of football fans feel more comfortable discussing personal issues with a taxi driver than with their friends because they don’t feel judged.

Interestingly, 83% of football fans believe discussing mental health with their mates could help strengthen their friendships however over half (54%) would never broach the subject within their football friend groups. This trend is reinforced by 61% of football fans admitting they have wanted to talk about their mental health with their mates but have avoided it because of how it could be perceived negatively within football culture. One in two (52%) supporters admit that having quieter, more private spaces to chat away from distractions would make them feel more comfortable discussing mental health with their football mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonya Trivedy at Samaritans, said: “It’s vital everyone feels able to talk about what they’re going through. With nearly two thirds of UK football fans admitting to having struggled with their mental health, clearly more needs to be done to tackle the stigma. Three UK’s innovative #TalkMoreThanFootball campaign, in collaboration with Samaritans, is a timely reminder of how impactful talking, and being listened to, really is.”

Aislinn O’Connor at Three UK & Ireland said: “TalkMoreThanFootball is a reminder to the nation that help can be found anywhere. Whether it’s in the back of a taxi or with a friend at the football, a simple check-in or chat can make a huge difference to someone else.

“At Three, we feel passionately about the power of connection, in real life or through our phones. It can help to foster a greater sense of belonging and support for those around us.”

To experience one of Three’s #TalkMoreThanFootball taxis pop along to West Brompton Station on the evening of 3rd April, where the service will run on a first-come first-served basis. Or visit www.three.co.uk/talkmorethanfootball for more information.