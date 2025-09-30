Mesmerising image of 3.2 billion characters shows humans’ genetic make up

This mesmerising image is scrolling through 3.2 billion characters – showing our genetic make-up.

The hypnotising visual is designed to help people ‘stand inside their insides’.

It represents a genome – the complete set of genetic material in a human body that is unique to us and affects what we look like, how we function and our health, including our risk of ill-health in the future.

The immersive installation was created at The Outernet’s Now Trending building in London to show how our DNA and genomes can impact our health.

It comes after research found 67 per cent of Brits don’t know what a genome is, with many also lacking basic knowledge of their own body and health, such as how much they weigh or how tall they are.

Less than half (49 per cent) know their usual blood pressure reading and only 45 per cent could tell you what their blood type is.

The visual installation and research was commissioned by Bupa to support the launch of its Medication Check – the latest addition to its growing range of DNA Health Tests.

The test shows how our individual DNA affects how we respond to different medications, with the aim of reducing trial and error when prescribing drugs, reducing side effects and helping people to get well again, quicker.

Carlos Jaureguizar, CEO for Bupa Global, India & UK, said: “Our genetic makeup influences everything from disease risk to how we respond to medication, and it’s key to helping us live well for longer, but it’s hard to grasp how important it is when we can’t see it.

“Our installation makes the invisible visible. Our DNA is as unique as we are, which is why we need a personalised approach to our health. This is the future of healthcare.

“We want to empower people with the information to make healthy choices and seek help early, rather than burying their heads in the sand.”

The installation at the Now Trending Gallery will be on display until October 1 | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Installation to ‘make the visible visible’

The installation comes after a pilot scheme carried out by Bupa saw 2,200 adults undergo whole genome sequencing to analyse how their individual DNA responds to common medicines.

With a staggering 99 per cent showing a genetic variant that affects their sensitivity to certain medicines, meaning some over the counter painkillers, antibiotics and other prescription medications would either have reduced effectiveness or wouldn’t work at all.

The pilot also looked at genetic risk of developing 36 preventable diseases, including cancers, heart conditions and type 2 diabetes.

It found 91 per cent of participants were at risk of developing a disease with genetic and lifestyle risk factors, such as fatty liver disease, breast cancer and certain heart diseases.

While 73 per cent had multiple genetic variants that put them at raised risk of developing a condition that could be prevented or detected early leading to better health outcomes, including the likes of high cholesterol, skin cancer and type 2 diabetes.

And 49 per cent were found to be carriers of a genetic variant that could lead to raised risk of certain condition in future generations.

Despite this, separate research of 2,000 adults revealed 37 per cent admitted to burying their head in the sand when it comes to their health, with many claiming ‘ignorance is bliss’.

Nearly half (45 per cent) have never spoken to family members about conditions they could be at higher risk of, or even their history of illnesses.

While 26 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, have avoided routine screenings.

A fear of what they might find out is the most common reason for ignoring their health (39 per cent), while 28 per cent find it too overwhelming to think about.

Although 22 per cent don’t worry about it as they have no noticeable symptoms and 18 per cent believe ignorance is bliss.

Worryingly, 35 per cent of those who admitted to not paying attention to their health said it had led to something going unnoticed or undiagnosed longer than it otherwise might have.

Dr Rebecca Rohrer, clinical innovation and genomics director for Bupa, said: “While it can seem like ill-health might be an unavoidable part of life, this is often not the case.

“Learning more about our DNA is key to early detection and even preventing some illnesses altogether.

“Our future health can seem like something we don’t need to think about now – but understanding how our body responds to medicine, as well as any family history of cancer, diabetes and other genetic diseases can help us take early action.”