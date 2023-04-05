The Inbetweeners star James Buckley, who played bragger Jay, has seemingly ended any hopes fans had of a return of the much-loved Channel 4comedy. He said a comeback would be ‘sad and pathetic’ during a brief interview at the BAFTA Games Awards.

The Inbetweeners is one of the most loved comedies on our screens over the past few years and etched into British TV culture but hopes for a revival has now been ruled out by at least two cast members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sitcom ran for three seasons from 2008, and centred around four young men who embarked on various daring adventures while trying to navigate through adolescence.

The show was an instant success, and was so popular that two movies were made off the back of the TV show, coming in 2011 and 2014. All in all, the show created 18 episodes, during their two year run.

Most Popular

Simon Bird, who played William McKenzie recently said that a revival of the show would be ‘sad and creepy’ and his thoughts have been backed up by Buckley, who like many of his fellow cast members, have gone on to have successful acting careers.

Speaking at the BAFTA Games Awards, Buckley said: “No, it would be [sad and creepy]. Yeah, no, I think... see, the thing is, I think we all are on the same page with The Inbetweeners. In that, I think if we could have all stayed 19 forever, and if it would still be funny, we would have done it forever. It was the best job in the world."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "They’re my mates and I love being with them. And all we did was make each other laugh the whole time we were doing it. But it’s sad and pathetic, you know? I think one of the boys, I think Joe Thomas, is 40 this year. It’s, no... it’s not good, is it?”

Talking about his upcoming projects, he added: “I’m doing some acting, in a couple of weeks time I start, it’s like a drama. I don’t want to say too much about it. I might be awful at it.