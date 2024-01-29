Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMRC customers likely to miss this month’s self assessment tax deadline are on the rise.

Finance experts, RIFT have analysed government data, finding that customers are struggling to get help regarding their self-assessment tax, following the HMRC’s decision to shut its helpline, with the exception of priority calls.

The data analysed found that 12 million people submitted a self-assessment last year, with £42.9bn paid in self-assessment income tax. 8% of people missed the deadline.

It also found a 56% increase in time taken to answer calls by HMRC, ahead of their announcement to close their helpline. The average waiting time for a call sat at 22 minutes and 18 seconds.

HMRC’s web chat service has since had 99,381 submissions, which has increased by 139.5% following the helpline closure.

With the lack of help from the HMRC, many customers are in danger of being out of pocket, and could possibly face financial penalties.

Customers are worried that they may underpay or overpay on the tax owed.

The average tax refund currently stands at £1,625, increasing by 5.1% in the last year.

Bradley Post, MD of RIFT, commented: “The decision by HMRC to close their helpline ahead of this month’s self-assessment deadline has been heavily criticised and quite rightly so as it's likely to impact millions of people, many of whom will be undertaking the task of completing a self-assessment for the first time.

While we can appreciate that the current economic landscape is far from ideal and HMRC itself is not immune to such factors, it's fair to say that it should have been much better prepared to deal with the increased demand for its help and advice.

“For those still struggling with a self-assessment the best advice at this late stage is to contact them as early as possible with any query, have your finances well organised before you do and, if you're still at a loss, seek the help of additional industry professionals such as an accountant, or a tax return specialist like RIFT."