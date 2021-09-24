Harry Potter star Tom Felton suffers ‘medical incident’ during Ryder Cup golf match

Tom Felton is introduced during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tom Felton, best known for his role as Draco in the Harry Potter film franchise, was carried off the golf course he was playing on for the celebrity Ryder Cup tournament after collapsing.

What happened?

Felton was carried off the Wisconsin golf course on Thursday (23 September) after he collapsed during the celebrity Ryder Cup tournament.

Shortly after the conclusion of his match at Whistling Straits, which is hosting the Europe versus United States golf showdown, Felton suffered from what has been called a “medical incident”.

The PGA of America said in a statement: “In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe.

“He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available.”

Pictures from the incident showed Felton, still conscious, being taken off the course in a cart.

Tom Felton is carted off the course after collapsing during the celebrity match (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Felton was playing in a two-person scramble competition made up of sporting and entertainment celebrities.

He collapsed after playing 11 holes with team-mate Teemu Selanne, a former professional ice hockey player.

Felton and Selanne were playing against Mike Eurzione, the 1980 US Olympic hockey captain, and Dan Jansen, Olympic speed skater.

Has Tom Felton said anything?

Neither Felton nor his representatives have issued any updates on his current condition.

The Ryder Cup incident came after the actor celebrated turning 34 on Wednesday (22 September).

On Instagram, Felton posted a smiling selfie and wrote: “33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx”

On Twitter, he also announced the release of “limited edition birthday boy merch” which was only available for 48 hours.

The newly released merch showed a Peanuts style cartoon of Felton as a baby, available on a t-shirt or hoodie in a variety of colours.

What is the Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup is a golfing tournament that takes place every two years, and see’s teams from Europe and the United States face off.

The US Team will be made up from the top six in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

The European Team will comprise the first four players from the European Points List, followed by the leading five players from the World Points List and completed by three wild cards.

Each of the first two days includes one four-match session of fourball and one four-match session of foursomes. The final day is reserved for 12 singles matches.

In terms of scoring, each match is worth one point, with matches ending in a tie worth half a point to each side.

The first team that is able to reach 14 and a half points first wins the Ryder Cup. If the matches end in a 14 to 14 tie, the team already holding the Ryder Cup will retain it.

As it stands, the USA holds 26 wins and Europe holds 14 wins in the history of the Ryder Cup, from 1927 to now.