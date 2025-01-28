Glaucoma Awareness Month - don't let your eyes feel the pressure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness for people over the age of 60 but early detection and treatment can help protect your vision. That’s why Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield is supporting January’s Glaucoma Awareness Month to raise awareness of the condition, its symptoms and treatment so we can all maintain good eye health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The key to protecting your vision is to have regular eye health checks – as glaucoma does not have any symptoms in its earliest stages but can be detected in an eye test. As soon as it starts to impact your vision, those affects cannot be reversed and so early treatment is essential.

Firstly, what is glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a common sight-threatening condition where the pressure of the eye causes damage to the optic nerve, leading to blurred vision or rainbow-coloured circles in vision. It can occur at any age but is more common in older adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Petrarca is a glaucoma specialist

In the UK it is estimated that around 2% of people over the age of 40 have open angle glaucoma, the most common form. The prevalence increases with age, affecting 10% of those over 75. Without treatment it will progress and vision will deteriorate.

What are the symptoms?

Approximately 700,000 people in the UK have glaucoma with many cases undiagnosed due to the lack of symptoms in the early stages. Regular eye examinations are crucial for early detection and management, however depending on the type and stages of the disease some symptoms may be experienced:

· Patchy blind spots in your side (peripheral) or central vision, often in both eyes

Regular eye tests are essential

· Tunnel vision in the advanced stages

· Nausea/Pain/Haloes around lights and reduced vision (Angle-closure glaucoma)

What are the options for treatment?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treatment for glaucoma can’t reverse any loss of vision that has already occurred but it can help stop your vision getting worse. Options include eye drops, laser therapy and surgery.

Consultant ophthalmic surgeon, and glaucoma lead at Optegra, Mr Robert Petrarca, explains: “Optegra is supporting Glaucoma Awareness Month to help highlight the treatment options available to patients. The treatment pathway can vary for glaucoma patients, from those whose condition is stable and low-risk and who are regularly monitored at their community optometrist, to those with more complex, high-risk cases who need surgical intervention or treatment at a Trust hospital.”

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 100,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.