Four things that Doncaster residents can do to help this Orangutan Caring Week

It's Orangutan Caring Week, and while the rainforest might seem a long way from Doncaster, there are things we can do to help protect them.

Orangutans share approximately 97% of our DNA, but rather than sticking together, we are causing suffering to our near neighbour by threatening their habitat with the production of palm oil.

Our love affair with palm oil, which is in 50% of foods produced around the world, is a crisis for biodiversity and puts species of animals like the orangutan under threat of extinction.

But it is incredibly hard for consumers to make the decision to cut palm oil out, it is in so many foods while there are sustainable options, these two are problematic as the areas that the sustainable palm oil comes from will one day be unsustainable too.

Mollie Kerr, who designed the Kelp Social social media platform for animal advocates, believes that while consumers are getting ever more savvy with their ethical choices, more should be done by big companies and governments to make those choices matter.

She said: “More should be done by large corporations and governments to ensure a consumers choices are correctly informed and that it can be accessible and affordable to make the more ethical purchase.

"It is almost impossible to buy something without palm oil in. In almost 50% of packaged products and with 200 names, we are fighting a losing battle”

“But it is versatile, increases shelf life, would we be able to do without it?”

“The palm oil plantations are eating into some of the most biodiverse habitats in the world and show no signs of slowing down”

“Vox did an article in 2023, quoting Mighty Earth Founder and CEO saying that the palm oil industry was improving and deforestation rates reducing, but how monitored can such a huge industry really be?”

“The damage done is already so great, we need to focus on brand transparency, consistent monitoring and responsible sourcing. For the planet, animals and people affected by the human rights violations”

Because Indonesia and Malaysia account for the current majority of global palm oil production, but it is also is currently grown in 43 countries, so future expansion is likely to occur in other areas too.

Viva says that the largest forested areas that future oil palm development threatens are in South America and Africa. So there is concern that this will lead to biodiversity losses similar to those already seen in Southeast Asia.

Scientists say that there is an urgent need to develop guidelines for the expansion of oil palm in Africa to minimise the negative effects on apes and other wildlife, as well supporting land use decisions that can reconcile economic development, great ape conservation and avoid carbon emissions.

But there are things we can do today to help.

Sign this petition to take a stand against conflict palm oil: https://www.ran.org/what_is_conflict_palm_oil/

Check your favourite products on the WWF Palm Oil score card: https://palmoilscorecard.panda.org

Register on Kelp Social today, Kelp is a community-based social media platform for animal lovers, share your story and connect with other advocates www.kelpsocial.co.uk

Go to https://orangutancaringweek.org to find out more