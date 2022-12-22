Football on Boxing Day: How to watch all the games on Amazon Prime, how to sign up, kick off times
All Premier League games across Boxing Day, December 27 and December 28 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime
Football fans rejoice as the Premier League is almost back. After a long, six week break due to the 2022 World Cup, domestic football in England’s top flight is set to resume with all teams in action after Christmas.
Every single match will be available to watch for fans who are signed up to Amazon Prime. It’s rare that all matches are available to air, with fans around the country able to watch their favourite Premier League team live.
Fans of the sport recently watched the World Cup, which was filled with drama, upsets and quite possibly the greatest final of all time. Lionel Messi finally ‘completed’ football as he won the only trophy to so far elude him.
England’s tournament meant their earliest exit in a major tournament since 2016, but their performances gave fans hope for the future. They lost in the quarter finals to runners-up and at-the-time, World Champions, France.
Arsenal can resume their title charge and will kick off the action five points clear of second placed Manchester City, whilst Wolves, Southampton and Nottingham Forest begin the restart in the relegation zone.
What are the Premier League games on over the festive break?
Monday, December 26
Brentford v Tottenham - 12:30pm
Crystal Palace v Fulham - 3pm
Everton v Wolves - 3pm
Leicester City v Newcastle United - 3pm
Southampton v Brighton - 3pm
Aston Villa v Liverpool - 5:30pm
Arsenal v West Ham - 8pm
Tuesday, December 27
Chelsea v Bournemouth - 5:30pm
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - 8pm
Wednesday, December 28
Leeds United v Manchester City - 8pm
How to watch the games on Amazon Prime
All of the games are available on Amazon Prime. All you have to do is sign up to Amazon Prime, and you will have access to the matches.
How to sign up to Amazon Prime
Signing up to Amazon Prime is easy. You can do it on the Amazon website and sign up from there. Currently, you can try the first month free, and then it costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year. For students, it’s £4.49 a month or £47.49 a year.
