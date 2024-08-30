Expert reveals five hacks on how to improve your chances of getting Oasis tickets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Oasis tickets going on sale this Saturday, an expert has revealed five hacks on how to improve your chances of singing ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ next summer.

Oasis have announced their long-awaited return, the Gallagher brothers will reunite for the first time since 2009. Altogether 17 dates have been revealed so far, 15 in the UK and two in Ireland. These tickets will go on sale at 8 am on Saturday 31st August for the Irish dates, and 9 am for the British.

Demand is expected to rival or even exceed that of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Era Tour’, which saw several sold-out nights across the UK. Millions of fans will fight for a limited number of tickets, which could come down to whoever has the fastest internet speed.

There are ways to improve your chances of getting your hands on one of the much-desired tickets. Our Appliance Expert, Joshua Houston from Household Quotes has revealed five hacks on how to increase the speed of your internet connection.

Make sure this is you come Saturday morning

Outdated devices

After owning an appliance like a smartphone or laptop for a long time, they begin to slow down. This can be for several reasons, one of the main ones is that new applications are more demanding, and therefore require more storage. Your electrical appliances can also be vulnerable to viruses, and links that you click can slow down your device. So when you enter that dreaded queue, you’ll find yourself behind everyone else. The best way to ensure that your devices are running at as quick a speed as possible is by having virus protection software installed, and up-to-date devices.

Channel overcrowding

Channel overcrowding is where multiple devices that are connected to your internet connection are being used at the same time. This slows down the speed of your wi-fi, so when going to buy those Oasis tickets on Saturday, make sure no one else in your household is using the internet.

Sit near your router

The further you are from your internet router, the poorer your connection will be. When looking to book Oasis tickets, the last thing you want is less than three connection bars or in a worst-case scenario zero. So get as close to your router as possible to give your device the best internet connection possible.

Turn on and off your wi-fi and devices

Before the Oasis tickets go on sale on Saturday, make sure to do a restart of your wi-fi equipment. Turn off the power to the wi-fi box, and other devices, then wait at least a minute before turning them back on. This can help optimize the performance of your internet connection, whilst allowing your devices to update to fix any bug issues that might affect speed. Disconnecting your wi-fi on your device and not then reconnecting it is another way to ensure that it’s at the fastest speed possible.

Switch to mobile data

Not everyone has fast internet speeds in their home, so it might be a good option to switch to your mobile data. You can test your wi-fi speed using the internet, so test both your home broadband and your mobile data to see which is the fastest. Mobile data would be particularly good if you live in an area which has good 5G accessibility.

Joshua Houston, Appliance Expert at Household Quotes:

‘’Oasis have been away for 15 years, and in that time a whole new generation of their fans have formed who are yet to see them live. Millions will attempt to get tickets but only a few will succeed.

So follow these tips to increase your chances, those that can go into the online queue first will get the tickets and part of this is down to how good your internet connection is’’.