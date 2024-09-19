Energy Bills Skyrocketing? Here's how to cut costs by tackling ‘Energy Hogs’ at home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As energy prices continue to rise, Essential Green Skills, is urging households to take immediate action by identifying and switching off 'energy hogs' – appliances that continue to consume power even when left on standby.

Recent reports have highlighted the significant cost that 'energy hogs' can have on household energy bills. Devices such as televisions, gaming consoles, and kitchen appliances can quietly drain power, adding unnecessary expenses to already skyrocketing energy costs. Essential Green Skills part of the ESS Group, a leading energy consultancy, is stepping up to offer practical advice on how to combat these hidden energy drains.

"Many households are unaware of how much energy is wasted by simply leaving devices on standby," says Ryan Cancellara, Energy Expert at Essential Green Skills. "This energy inefficiency is costing consumers hundreds of pounds a year, money that could easily be saved with a few simple changes."

Identifying and Eliminating 'Energy Hogs'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy inefficiency could be costing you hundreds of pounds a year

The first step to cutting down on energy bills is identifying the appliances that are using the most standby power. Ryan Cancellara explains: "One of the most common culprits is the humble TV – left on standby, it can still consume as much as 10-15% of its full power. Other devices, such as microwaves, gaming consoles, and printers, are often left plugged in and quietly burning electricity. Even chargers and small kitchen appliances like toasters can contribute to energy waste."

Practical Tips for Energy Efficiency

Essential Green Skills recommends the following energy-saving strategies:

Unplug Devices When Not in Use: Chargers, gaming consoles, and even kitchen appliances should be unplugged when not needed. Plugging devices into a power strip can make it easier to switch them off completely. Use Smart Plugs or Timers: Smart plugs allow you to remotely control and schedule the power usage of your appliances. Timers can also help automatically turn off devices when they’re not needed. Invest in Energy-Efficient Appliances: Consider replacing old appliances with newer, energy-efficient models. Look for appliances with a good energy rating, which can save you money in the long run. Adjust Your Thermostat: Lowering your thermostat by just 1°C can reduce heating bills by up to 10%. Smart thermostats allow for precise control of home heating, ensuring you’re not wasting energy when you're away. Insulate Your Home: Improving your home's insulation will help retain heat during the colder months, reducing the need for additional energy consumption. Insulating walls, lofts, and pipes can result in significant long-term savings. Switch to LED Lighting: LED bulbs use up to 80% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and last much longer. Replacing your lights with LEDs can help lower your energy usage instantly.

Funding for Insulation and Solar Energy Solutions

For households looking to further reduce energy costs, several government funding schemes are available:

Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS) : This government initiative provides funding for cavity wall and loft insulation for homes with Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of D or lower. It can cover up to 100% of the costs for eligible households​.

: This government initiative provides funding for cavity wall and loft insulation for homes with Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of D or lower. It can cover up to 100% of the costs for eligible households​. Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) : This scheme provides free or heavily subsidised insulation, solar panels, and energy-efficient upgrades to low-income households. Eligible homes can benefit from insulation and renewable energy improvements, reducing overall energy consumption and costs​.

: This scheme provides free or heavily subsidised insulation, solar panels, and energy-efficient upgrades to low-income households. Eligible homes can benefit from insulation and renewable energy improvements, reducing overall energy consumption and costs​. Smart Export Guarantee (SEG): Homeowners with solar panels can benefit from SEG, which pays them for any surplus electricity they export back to the grid. This can help offset the costs of installing solar energy solutions​.

"Funding opportunities like these are crucial for homeowners looking to make sustainable, long-term changes," says Cancellara. "By improving insulation and investing in renewable energy sources, households can not only reduce their bills but also contribute to a greener future."

Expert Energy Audits for Homes and Businesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to these tips, Essential Green Skills offers professional energy audits for homes and businesses. These audits assess current energy consumption, identify areas of wastage, and provide tailored solutions to improve efficiency.

"Our goal is to help people take control of their energy use," says Cancellara. "With rising costs, every household should consider how they can reduce consumption without compromising on comfort. By following these simple strategies and getting expert guidance, they can see real savings."

A Greener Future with Essential Green Skills

Essential Green Skills is dedicated to helping both homes and businesses transition to more energy-efficient practices, contributing to a sustainable future. The consultancy offers expert guidance on energy-saving measures and renewable energy solutions that are not only cost-effective but also environmentally responsible.