Dream job of test driving car on three-day road trip up for grabs - how much you get paid and how to apply

A new dream job driving a car for three days in the UK and receiving £600 is up for grabs.

In a new expansion, DiscoverCars.com is advertising a new role opening within their team and is on the lookout for a ‘road trip tester.’

Anyone aged 18 or over and with a driving license can apply. A solid understanding of what makes a good road trip, as well as what makes a car ride enjoyable is a big advantage.

The job description includes testing all aspects of the vehicle, from gadgets to gears, detailing the successful candidate’s findings to feature within the review, coming up with any elements that could benefit from improvements, and focusing on if the car is a good choice for the perfect road trip.

The lucky candidate will be able to review a vehicle for three days and they will get paid £600 for it.

Naturally, DiscoverCars.com would like the successful candidate to be fashionable about cars. That does not mean that you have to be able to fix an engine, but having and understanding what makes a good car and what makes a good road trip.

The aim of this role is to review how the vehicle performs in a road-trip setting adapting to new environments.