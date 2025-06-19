Dismay for bikers in Doncaster as Yorkshire and Humber is ranked worst region in England when it comes to dedicated motorcycle spaces in council car parks

Yorkshire and The Humber is statistically the worst region in England when it comes to the number of designated spaces it provides for licensed motorbikes in council car parks.

Only 160 of the area’s 55,034 total parking spaces* in council car parks are dedicated to motorcycles - a paltry 0.29%. Those motorcycle-specific spaces** may have enough room to fit approximately*** 347 bikes in them but it still leaves a huge shortfall when compared against the number of riders in Yorkshire and The Humber. The lack of provision means just 0.30% of the area’s registered 116,500 bikes are able to park in bays that are allocated exclusively to them in authorities’ off-street parking facilities.

The eye-opening statistics were unearthed by Bikesure, the UK’s largest motorcycle insurance broker, which has produced one of the most in-depth reports ever seen on the issue and shows a serious lack of parking provision for motorbikes.

Calculations were based on the following:

Single bays are considered as something of a luxury for motorcyclists in car parks

Most cars can take advantage of a one-bay-per-vehicle offering but the majority of allocated motorbike parking comes in a shared form by way of larger bays or areas that have the room to fit multiple machines

Therefore, to provide the most accurate picture of demand versus capacity, the number of registered bikes in an area was divided by the approximate number of motorbikes that can fit in its designated motorcycle parking spaces

This gave a comparison-based percentage to draw the best conclusions on how councils, counties, regions and countries are serving two-wheel motorists

Other key takeaways from Yorkshire and The Humber include:

Parking remains a cause of anxiety for some motorbike users

Not only does the region have the lowest number of motorbike bays (160) in the country, but only 0.30% of its registered motorbikes can park in them. The number of bikes that can fit in them, 347, is also the lowest of all regions in England

Two of the four councils in South Yorkshire (Sheffield City Council and City of Doncaster Council) either provided no data or had no allocated motorbike parking, resulting in only nine allocated areas being considered for the whole county

It’s marginally better news concerning Rotherham Council. Its five dedicated motorcycle bays can accommodate 20 motorbikes

A lacklustre 13 recorded spaces in East Riding of Yorkshire no doubt further damaged the region’s statistics, too

Bikes can be seen lining the seafront at coastal locations

Hull City Council provides a mixed area for motorbikes and bicycles. This further limits the space available but may also make for negative interactions and confusion

Leeds City Council only offers over 0.37% of its over 5,000 parking spaces to bikes

Data obtained from 362 authorities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland shows only 0.76% of the 1.4 million registered motorcycles in the UK are able to park in dedicated slots for two-wheel motorists.

The stats do not take into account spaces, bays or areas that allow both bikes and cars to use them. This is because with almost 40 million drivers on the road compared to 3.6 million bikers, it’s likely that a majority of those will already be filled long before a motorbike tries to park up.

On-street bays are often the best bet for bikers

Rob Balls, Bikesure general manager, said: “Our findings lay bare the reality that UK motorcyclists are being undoubtedly overlooked when it comes to the safe and secure parking of their machines.

“It's concerning to us that, despite there being over 1.4 million licensed bikes on our roads, our councils have made provisions for fewer than 12,000 of them. This just doesn't feel good enough. It’s time for all local authorities to recognise the scale of the problem and start addressing the imbalance. The numbers just don’t add up, and bikers deserve better."

The damning under-representation looks even worse when you consider there are roughly 34 million registered cars in the four countries. Every 30 in 1,000 cars are being catered for by councils, but only seven in 1,000 motorcycles - over four times less.

The misery continues for bikers even if there are any dedicated motorbike spaces available in the first place with confusion reigning when it comes to rules around parking in off-street car parks. This includes no uniformity in the size of dedicated bays, the ability to use them being contingent on how others have parked and confusing parking communications that remain open to misinterpretation. Some bikers are even prohibited from leaving their machine in certain car parks, while others are instructed to park in a “sensible area” – but not in bays.

Mr Balls added: “It’s disappointing that things are so bad in Yorkshire and The Humber. Regardless of the figures, we believe that riders deserve the same consideration and consistency as is given to car drivers. Clearer rules, fairer charges, and safer, designated areas would go a long way in helping bikers feel recognised and respected on the road.”

Visit the Bikesure website to see how Yorkshire and The Humber compares to the rest of the UK and read the in-depth report in full.

* Every effort has been made to consider the figures listed as totals as being correct but these are based on council-provided data which, in some rare cases, includes estimates. The number does include disabled bays but does not factor in other types of spaces (EV charging, lorry bays, resident bays etc)

**The term spaces covers all motorcycle-specific parking provided by a council regardless of whether they describe it as a space, bay or area throughout this report

*** Many single motorcycle specific spaces, bays or areas can accommodate more than one bike and this figure takes that into account. Where a council has been unable to provide a concrete figure or estimate, it has been considered to be a standard size. This, based on data, suggests that one bike-specific space is able to accommodate three bikes.

