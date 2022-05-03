Data reveals top instaversities

By Christine Emelone
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:41 am
As of May 2022, data reveals that Instagram has around 34 million users in the United Kingdom. Having seen the rise of users, universities are encouraged to make most of the platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Our team at Erudera.com has created a comprehensive list of Top UK Instaversities based on the average of Instagram hashtags posts compared to the number of students.
  1. University of Oxford
  2. University of Cambridge
  3. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
  4. King's College London
  5. Imperial College London
  6. The University of Manchester
  7. The University of Warwick
  8. UCL - University College London
  9. The University of Edinburgh
  10. University of Glasgow

The top spot for the most Instagrammable UK University is taken by The University of Oxford, where the study found that it has the highest average of 8.78 Instagram hashtags per University student.

Following closely behind Oxford University with an average of 8.45 hashtags per University student is The University of Cambridge. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) secured a place in the top three most Instragrammable Universities.

UCL (University College London) had the lowest average of 0.98 hashtags per University student. The University of Edinburgh with an average of 0.97 hashtags per University student, and the University of Glasgow an average of 0.83 hashtags per University student.

InstagramDataUnited Kingdom