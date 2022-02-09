Coconut flower beer: the perfect gift for Valentine's Day

Neitiv’s luxurious range of gift sets is bound to put a smile on everyone's faces. The beverage company has launched its vegan Coconut Flower Beer range - the first of its kind in the UK.

The ethos behind the brand is to empower people to enjoy beer. In addition, the brand aims to get rid of gender stereotypes.

The brand ensures products are packaged in an ethical and sustainable way

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also, Neitiv is a sustainable brand that uses recycled packaging. Furthermore, sources are produced ethically, making it the perfect gift for your loved one.

In particular, the Discovery Pack is available from £27.90. This gift set includes each type of beer from the range.

There are a range of gift set options to choose from

This is complete with a handmade Coconut Shell Candle, Coconut Shell Cup/Mandala Coaster/Bamboo Straw and a free Mandala Mindfulness Colouring Card with meditation guide. The Discovery Packs are also available for purchase from Amazon.