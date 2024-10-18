Clock change warning to drivers with cataracts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the clocks go back on Sunday 27 October, leading eye surgeons are urging drivers with untreated cataracts to take great care driving in the dark until their cataracts have been removed.

Cloudy vision and a distracting glare from lights at night are two of the main side effects of cataracts. And at this time year, with extended night-time driving conditions, the symptoms can become apparent for many drivers.

Yet, research from Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield reveals that two thirds (58 per cent) of drivers admit to experiencing distracting glare and not feeling safe driving at night but continue to do so.

Optegra is calling on British drivers not to ignore these signs that they may not be safe behind the wheel.

Alastair Stuart from Optegra

Optegra ophthalmic surgeon, Mr Alastair Stuart, said: “Some people are just coping with, and in some cases ignoring, these vision problems. To drive in a haze of cloudiness is just not safe. Add to that the disabling glare from lights as the nights draw in and drivers really are putting themselves, and others, at risk.

“At this time of year we are asking anyone who realises driving is more challenging due to cloudiness or bright lights to please go to their local optician and have an eye health check. Do not ignore the signs, as you may not be safe behind the wheel. And with one in three adults having cataracts, this may well be the cause of the problem. The great news is there is a solution which can restore excellent vision.”

Many British adults are prevented from living a full and active life due to their cataracts and yet cataract surgery is a simple, fast procedure and one of the most commonly performed elective operations in the world.

Mr Stuart concludes: “It is vital that people know the first symptoms of cataract so they can look into diagnosis and treatment as early as possible, as this will dramatically improve their quality of life. We have so many patients who say they feel like a net curtain has been lifted once they have had the simple procedure and are given a new lease of life.”

