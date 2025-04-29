Cheapest cars to insure for new drivers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Car insurance premiums are continuing to climb across the UK, and in Doncaster, first-time drivers are feeling the pinch more than ever. According to data from Confused.com, the average 17–24-year-old now faces an annual premium upwards of £1,800 — a steep price when you’re just getting started. The reality? Choosing the right car can make a huge difference. Vehicles that fall into the cheaper insurance groups tend to cost far less to insure, often saving young drivers hundreds each year.

Here are five of the most affordable cars to insure for new drivers in 2025, based on real market data, each offering a smart route to lower running costs without sacrificing style or safety.

1. Citroen C1

If you need a car that’s forgiving for beginners but still budget-friendly, the Citroen C1 nails the brief. It’s light, nimble, and easy to handle, making it the perfect city car for a young driver gaining confidence. Parents tend to like it too — partly because repairs are inexpensive, and partly because the 1.0L engine doesn’t encourage reckless driving.

A Citroen C1 suits quick shopping trips around town, school runs, or nipping over to nearby villages — and if you accidentally clip a kerb (it happens to the best of us), you won’t need to remortgage the house to fix it.

Insurance typically sits around £1,181 annually, keeping costs refreshingly low for first-time owners.

2. Toyota Aygo

The Toyota Aygo feels like it was built with new drivers in mind. It's compact but doesn’t feel cramped, offering a reassuring driving position and Toyota’s rock-solid reputation for reliability. If you're a parent helping your teenager pick their first set of wheels, this is the kind of car that lets you sleep a little easier at night.

Insurers love the Aygo’s safety record and modest 1.0L engine. It’s no rocket, and that’s a good thing — it encourages steady, responsible driving. Expect average insurance premiums of about £1,182 per year, which makes it a fantastic pick for young drivers focused on keeping budgets in check.

3. Volkswagen Up

There’s a reason the Volkswagen Up has a loyal following. It punches well above its weight for comfort and build quality without slipping into “too expensive to insure” territory. Under the bonnet, you’ll usually find a 1.0L engine — small, economical, and just powerful enough for motorway cruising without intimidating a new driver.

The Up fits perfectly into Doncaster life: small enough for city streets, sturdy enough for longer drives to places like Leeds or Sheffield. Insurers like it because it’s statistically low-risk, with premiums averaging around £1,215 a year for young drivers.

It’s a solid choice if you’re after something you’ll still be proud to own a few years down the line.

4. Ford Ka / Ka+

Not flashy, not complicated — the Ford Ka (or the slightly newer Ka+) does exactly what a first car should do: offer cheap, straightforward, dependable transport. And that makes it very attractive to insurance companies.

With engine sizes around 1.2L, the Ka strikes a balance between keeping costs down and delivering just enough performance for safe overtaking or countryside driving. It's particularly well-suited for teenagers juggling school, part-time jobs, and weekend trips without racking up huge running bills.

Average annual insurance costs? Around £1,225 — an excellent starting point if you're setting a young driver up for independent motoring without emptying their savings account.

5. Fiat 500

If style is non-negotiable, the Fiat 500 offers a rare blend of chic design and insurance affordability. It’s not just a “pretty face” either — beneath that retro look is a sensible car with small engines (usually 1.0L to 1.2L) that insurers favour.

Young drivers in Doncaster will appreciate its nimble handling, especially when squeezing into tight parking spots or dodging rush-hour traffic. Parents might appreciate that a used Fiat 500 also holds its value fairly well, offering decent resale potential down the line.

Premiums tend to average around £1,270, a fair price for a car that doesn’t feel like you’ve settled for “whatever was cheapest.”

How Insurance Groups Affect Costs — and What Is the Cheapest Insurance Group?

If you’ve never heard of insurance groups before, they’re one of the biggest factors influencing how much you’ll pay for car insurance — especially as a new driver.

Every car sold in the UK is assigned an insurance group from 1 to 50. Group 1 cars (like the Citroen C1 or Toyota Aygo) are the cheapest to insure because they’re smaller, slower, cheaper to repair, and less attractive to thieves. On the other hand, a powerful sports car would be up in Group 40 or higher, making premiums skyrocket.

In practical terms: the lower the group, the lower your insurance cost. That's why choosing a car in the lowest insurance groups can make such a huge difference for young drivers and their families.

When shopping for a first car, it’s well worth checking the insurance group alongside mileage, condition, and service history. A shiny deal on a higher-spec model might end up costing hundreds more in annual premiums — and that’s before even touching road tax, servicing, or repairs.

If your goal is to keep that first year’s costs under control, aim for cars sitting in groups 1 to 6. They offer the best balance of affordability, insurability, and practicality for young drivers starting out on the roads of Doncaster.