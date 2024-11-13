Celebrating full fibre broadband across rural Yorkshire and Lincolnshire with VIP Illuminations Giveaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate the arrival of Quickline’s full fibre broadband in rural communities across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, they are kicking off a festive giveaway.

Quickline’s high-speed, gigabit-capable connectivity has now reached communities near the Yorkshire Wildlife Park through the government’s Project Gigabit.

To mark the progress, the rural broadband provider has launched a prize draw, offering winners an invitation to a VIP reception at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, followed by entry to their stunning annual winter illuminations. Winners can bring up to six guests to enjoy the festivities.

The competition closes on Monday 25th November when the winners will be chosen at random.

Locations like Woodsetts in the Borough of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, and Graizelound, Owston Ferry and Wroot in North Lincolnshire are now benefiting from fast and reliable access to Quickline’s broadband.

In total, more than 2,500 premises can now connect to gigabit-capable full fibre broadband in the region, with nearly 900 of these funded through Project Gigabit - the government’s rollout of fast, reliable broadband across the UK.

The programme targets homes and businesses that are not included in the commercial plans of broadband companies, reaching parts of the country that would otherwise miss out.

It means no more battling over bandwidth for rural homes stuck on aging copper networks. Gigabit broadband can easily handle over a hundred devices all at once with no buffering, meaning the whole family can seamlessly surf, stream and download at the same time.

Quickline was awarded the South Yorkshire contract, including communities in North Lincolnshire, in April this year following a competitive process.

In total, Quickline was awarded four Project Gigabit contracts covering the whole of Yorkshire and the majority of Lincolnshire, which will see 170,000 hard-to-reach premises provided with access to gigabit-capable broadband.

Julian Chalk, Head of Engagement and Enablement at Quickline, said: “Through our delivery of the Project Gigabit contract, we are helping to bridge the digital divide for communities that have waited too long for high-speed connectivity. Our new full fibre network means families and businesses in these rural locations can finally access the bandwidth they need for a modern, connected lifestyle.”