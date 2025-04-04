Campaign urges councils to scrap tourist tax plans amid fears for Doncaster and UK tourism
The Back British Holidays campaign has raised concerns as several local authorities across the UK explore visitor levies – typically added as a small nightly charge to hotel and accommodation bills – as a way to raise revenue.
The group cites recent consultation data showing that 21% of potential holidaymakers would cancel an overnight trip if a tourist tax was introduced at their destination. A further 21% said they would still visit, but spend less while there – a potential blow to local shops, restaurants, attractions and hospitality businesses.
Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said: “Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.
“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.
“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”
While no such charge has been proposed in Doncaster, campaigners argue that the growing number of councils exploring similar schemes could shift public behaviour across the country – leading more travellers to avoid destinations that introduce extra costs.
The campaign recently released a report forecasting a 32% decline in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, with a projected £23.2 billion drop in UK visitor spending. Rather than introducing new taxes, they are calling for increased support for UK holiday destinations and small tourism businesses.
Back British Holidays has launched a petition and is encouraging local communities, councils and businesses to back UK holidays and help protect the future of the domestic tourism economy.
