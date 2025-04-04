Campaign urges councils to scrap tourist tax plans amid fears for Doncaster and UK tourism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A national tourism campaign is calling on councils to scrap proposals for tourist taxes, warning that the charges could discourage overnight stays and reduce spending in towns like Doncaster that benefit from domestic tourism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Back British Holidays campaign has raised concerns as several local authorities across the UK explore visitor levies – typically added as a small nightly charge to hotel and accommodation bills – as a way to raise revenue.

The group cites recent consultation data showing that 21% of potential holidaymakers would cancel an overnight trip if a tourist tax was introduced at their destination. A further 21% said they would still visit, but spend less while there – a potential blow to local shops, restaurants, attractions and hospitality businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said: “Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.

Back British Holidays

“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

While no such charge has been proposed in Doncaster, campaigners argue that the growing number of councils exploring similar schemes could shift public behaviour across the country – leading more travellers to avoid destinations that introduce extra costs.

The campaign recently released a report forecasting a 32% decline in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, with a projected £23.2 billion drop in UK visitor spending. Rather than introducing new taxes, they are calling for increased support for UK holiday destinations and small tourism businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back British Holidays has launched a petition and is encouraging local communities, councils and businesses to back UK holidays and help protect the future of the domestic tourism economy.

For more information and to view the report, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk