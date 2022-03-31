Almost half of Brits think singing out loud improves their mood

Eight in 10 adults across the country enjoy singing out loud - despite more than half admitting they can’t hold a tune.

A study of 2,000 UK adults found just shy of half (47 per cent) firmly believe singing loud and proud improves their mood.

With the best places to belt out a hit including when cleaning (29 per cent), in the car (32 per cent) and when taking a bath or shower (25 per cent) - although two thirds (65 per cent) wished they could sing better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to encourage Brits to belt out a tune, Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park was transformed into Singers’ Corner with Myleene Klass and English National Opera and Royal Opera House tenor Nicky Spence officially opening the stage.

Images captured earlier this week in Hyde Park show the moment the talented duo opened it up to the public, with Nicky leading free masterclasses to help aspiring singers and some vibrato to their vocals.

The unveiling of Singers’ Corner marks the launch of new show, Anyone Can Sing, which premiered on March 30 on Sky Arts and follows six amateurs discovering all the joys of singing as they build the skills and confidence they need to perform to a live audience in just three months.

Myleene Klass said: "Anyone can sing, there are just different degrees. My top tip to singing is to smile, it helps to lift the palate.

"If you're singing flat it can sharpen the sound. When singers are smiling they're using a mechanism to make themselves sound better.

"People love to sing in a secret place, in the car, in the shower, in our heads we are all Mariah Carey.

"My secret singing place is in the shower. There is something about it, the acoustics are second to none with no furnishings, it's the echo, we're all free, it's just a really nice feeling.

"When we are happy we sing, its really primal, and everyone can do it."

Knowing the words to the best sing-a-long tunes

The research also revealed the top sing-a-long tune to be ‘Don’t stop me now’ by Queen (30 per cent), followed by the British rock band’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (28 per cent).

Opera (22 per cent), rap (19 per cent), heavy metal (14 per cent) and hip-hop (12 per cent) are the genres people enjoy most.

But when it comes to getting the lyrics right, nearly half (44 per cent) like to make sure they know a song word-for-word, with just 16 per cent making it up as they go along.

It also emerged more than half (54 per cent) of those who enjoy bursting into song said it makes them happy when they do so, and 44 per cent agreed it helps relieve stress.

Myleene Klass said: "Regardless of your ability, singing is exhilarating, de-stressing and can act as a brilliant mood and confidence booster.

“It helps us stand tall, breathe deeply and most importantly, have fun. That’s why I’m inviting everyone to come and belt out a tune at Singers’ Corner today to discover all the feel-good joys of singing.”

“With a bit of practice and performative spirit you can improve pretty quickly, and that’s why I’m encouraging everyone to take to the Singers’ Corner stage today.

“Regardless of how you sing, belting out a tune has equal benefits to all and can act as a great mood booster.”

Brits are better singers than they think

The study also found 45 per cent of Brits have been told, at one time or another, they’ve got a good singing voice – regardless of what they think themselves.

Despite the stress-relieving benefits of singing, three in 10 (31 per cent) have been put off singing out loud after having their confidence knocked by someone who said they couldn’t carry a tune.

As a result, nearly half (48 per cent) are embarrassed to sing in front of others, and 31 per cent prefer to crack a tune with a chorus of voices rather than go it solo.

The research, conducted via OnePoll, found 69 per cent believe it’s important to sing, even if only a little bit.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts added: “When I was at primary school and tried to get into the school choir I was told my voice wasn’t good enough and I needed to mime.