Aldi calls on parents in Yorkshire to apply for Mamia new parent fund

Aldi has launched a fund to support new parents in Yorkshire as close to two thirds admit that the financial impact of having a child was bigger than they’d expected.

The ‘Mamia New Parent Fund’ will see the supermarket give away £100 Aldi vouchers to parents every week for a whole year to support with the cost of everyday items after welcoming a new baby.

It comes as research among new parents found that while welcoming a child is a joyful time, half (50%) also describe it as overwhelming, with nearly the same number (45%) admitting that their stress levels increased as a result of the added financial pressure.

Among the most surprising expenses for new parents were the recurring purchases of nappies (17%) and baby food (14%), with total monthly expenses increasing by £225 on average.

The Mamia New Parent Fund builds on the UK’s fourth largest supermarket’s commitment to provide affordable, quality products for parents through its award-winning Mamia range, which offers amazing value own-label baby food, nappies and wipes.

Most recently, Aldi was crowned Supermarket of the Year at the Loved by Parents Awards, while Mamia won Best Parenting Brand of the Year.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “No parent ever forgets the joy of welcoming a new child, but it often also brings unexpected financial challenges.

“Even after the big-ticket purchases before the baby arrives, there’s suddenly lots of new items to add to your weekly grocery list for the first time.

“As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, we’re committed to doing whatever we can to support parents in making their money go further, including through our award-winning Mamia brand. Our Mamia New Parent Fund is just another way that we’re supporting parents in Yorkshire to help them better enjoy every moment with their new arrival.”

New parents who want to apply for Aldi’s Mamia New Parent Fund should email [email protected] with a receipt showing their latest Mamia nappy purchase. One parent will be chosen each week throughout the year to receive a £100 voucher to spend in any UK Aldi store.

For full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-mamia-new-parent-fund-the-competition/