Thousands flock to see the moon in Doncaster

Almost 16,000 people have visited Doncaster Minster in the last week to catch a glimpse of the magnificent Museum of the Moon.

Right Up Our Street, the organisers of the week-long DN festival, have been overwhelmed by the response to the spectacular art installation.

Sally Lockey, project director for Right Up Our Street said: “What an amazing week we’ve had in Doncaster, 15,917 people took the time to visit Doncaster Minster to see the Museum of the Moon,

including the 2400 guests snapped up the free tickets for the launch night.

“From the launch night, which featured installations and live performances, to our cinema nights where people enjoyed ET and Close Encounters of the Third Kind under the Moon and the amazing choir

night it has been a totally out of this world experience.

“Right Up Our Street are part of the Without Walls Associate Touring Network which means we have access to amazing touring work like the Museum of the Moon.”

Lunar light brightened up the town for the week as part of the creative vision of Arts Council funded Right Up Our Street, who, working with a community panel, were able to programme the seven

metre wide installation, a fusion of lunar imagery and moonlight accompanied by a surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones, to Doncaster.

“We’ve really enjoyed seeing people’s reactions as they walked through the Minster doors and we’ve seen delight and emotional responses from people of all ages.

“Our huge thanks go out to the team at the Minster who didn’t turn us away when we knocked on their door and asked if they could host the Moon, and to Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust whose

sponsorship enabled us to put on this event.

“This was a truly fantastic week for the town when and shows that there is a real appetite in Doncaster for events like this. We can’t wait to start planning our next event,” added Sally.

