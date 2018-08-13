Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Doncaster as rated by you

The Doncaster Free Press can today reveal a list of Doncaster's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of DN1.

The GP Patient Survey asks patients how likely they are to recommend their practice to others

The survey is sent annually to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check you local GP practice's patient satisfaction rating.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Doncaster, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available.

To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

1) The Burns Medical Practice - 4 Albion Place, Bennetthorpe. 92.8% would recommend.

2) Burns Medical Practice - Goodison Boulevard, Cantley. 92.8% would recommend.

3) The Regent Square Group Practice - 8-9 Regent Square. 90.0% would recommend.

4) Kingthorpe Group Practice - Kingthorpe House 83A, Thorne Road. 89.9% would recommend.

5) The Kingthorne Group Practice - 37 Church Balk, Edenthorpe. 89.9% would recommend.

6) Dr Mushkoor Sheikh - Bentley Health Centre, Askern Road, Bentley. 88.8% would recommend.

7) Frances Street Medical Centre - 2 Frances Street. 88.8%

8) The Nelson Practice - Newton Lane, Sprotbrough. 88.2% would recommend.

9) The Nelson Practice - Amersall Road, Scawthorpe. 88.2% would recommend.

10) Arksey Lane Surgery - 2 Arksey Lane, Bentley. 87.8% would recommend.

11) Scawsby Health Centre Practice - Barnsley Road, Scawsby. 87.8% would recommend.

12 ) The Ransome Road - Askern Road, Bentley. 86.5% would recommend.

13) Woodside Surgery - Woodside Road, Woodlands. 86.5% would recommend.

14) Coinsbrough Group Practice - The Stone Castle Centre, Gardens Lane, Coinsbrough. 86.3% would recommend.

15) Dr Syeda Aliya Zaidi - Newton Lane, Sprotbrough. 85.6% would recommend.

16) The Barnby Dun Surgery - Stainforth Road, Barnby Dun. 84.3% would recommend.

17) Dunsville Medical Centre - 126-128 High Street, Dunsville. 84.1% would recommend.

18) Petersgate Medical Centre - 99 Amersall Road. 81.6% would recommend.

19) Bentley Surgery - 128 High Street, Bentley. 81.1% would recommend.

20) The Village Practice - Mere Lane, Armthorpe. 79.9% would recommend.

21) Bessacarr Medical Centre - 36 Nostell Place, West Bessacarr. 79.0% would recommend.

22) The Mount Group Practice - 54 Thorne Road. 79.0% would recommend.

23) The Edlington Practice - The Martinwells Centre, Thompson Avenue, Edlington. 76.9% would recommend.

24) Drs Phillips, Harding and Eggitt - Masham Road, Cantley. 76.4% would recommend.

25) The Sandringham Practice - Sandringham Road, Intake. 76.3% would recommend.

26) The Scott Practice - Greenfield Lane, Balby. 75.4% would recommend.

27) The Scott Practice - Main Street, Sprotbrough. 75.4% would recommend.

28) The Nayar Practice - The Martinwells Centre, Thompson Avenue, Edlington. 72.4% would recommend.

29) Auckley Surgery - 41 Ellers Lane, Auckley. 71.3% would recommend.

30) White House Farm Medical Centre - Church Street, Armthorpe. 71.0% would recommend.

31) St Vincent Medical Centre - 77 Thorne Road. 69.9% would recommend.

32) Holly Bush Health Centre - Church Balk, Edenthorpe. 69.9% would recommend.

33) Carcroft Doctors Group - Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. 66.0% would recommend.

34) Princess Medical Centre - Princess Street, Woodlands. 65.6% would recommend.

35) Hatfield Health Centre - Ash Hill Road, Hatfield. 60.8% would recommend.

36) West End Clinic - West End Lane, Rossington. 59.6% would recommend.

37) The Flying Scotsman Centre - St Sepulchre Gate West. 58.4% would recommend.

38) Coinsbrough Medical Practice - Gardens Lane, Coinsbrough. 58.0% would recommend.

39) St Johns Group Practice - Greenfield Lane, Balby. 57.6% would recommend.

40) Denaby Medical Practice - Denaby Springwell Centre, Church Road, Denaby Main. 56.9% would recommend.

41) The Rossington Practice - Grange Lane, Rossington. 51.5% would recommend.