Teddy tombola raises hundreds for hospice at Isle festive fair

The Rotary Club of Epworth and Isle of Axholme held its usual event at the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Epworth and it proved very successful once again this year.

It begins with the collection for re-homing of any soft toys looking for a new owner along with some lovely hand knitted toys.

A wrapping evening prior to the event with pizza and wine made the task of wrapping over 200 soft toys in cellophone a very convivial one. The evening itself was very cold but lots of warm smiles and festive spirit made for a lovely evening and we raised £ 223.85 for Bluebell Wood Childrens’ Hospice.

A spokesman said: “We are also hoping to raise more money for this very good cause from ‘guessing the names of the teddies’ in three hampers situated in the Salon, High Street, Epworth, The Queen’s Head, Queen Street, Epworth and Axholme Decorating Centre, Albion Hill Epworth.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in any way.”