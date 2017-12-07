No dentists taking on new patient in Isle of Axholme

Dentists in the Isle are among those who can not treat any new NHS adult patients, according to an investigation.

National newspaper The Times has found that of the dental surgeries in England with information on NHS Choices, 49 per cent cannot take on new adult NHS patients, while 42 per cent are unable to see new children.

The investigation suggests that North Lincolnshire is one of five local authority areas which are unable to accept any new adult patients, with dental practices in West Devon, Gosport, Barrow-in-Furness and Stafford also affected.

The British Dental Association has long criticised the cost limited funding system for dentistry that it states can provide care for little over half the population

The BDA’s chair of General Dental Practice Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen said: “When dental care is being commissioned for just half the population it’s not surprising that millions of patients risk missing out.

“Access problems are now hitting patients across England, but officials would rather brush them off than fix the rotten system at their heart.

“Work on expanding access and encouraging child attendance is vital, but it is disingenuous to suggest that government plans can achieve this. Without new resources NHS dentists are being asked to swap one group of patients for another.

“This isn’t about dentists turning their back on NHS dentistry. For over a decade this failed system has turned its back on them.”