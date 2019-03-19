Bubbly Doncaster teenager found hanged at home at age of just 18

A 'bubbly' and 'positive' teenager was found hanged at her home in Doncaster, an inquest heard.

Cerys King was found dead at her first-floor flat in Wheatley, on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Doncaster teenager Cerys King.

Doncaster Coroner's Court heard how the 18-year-old had a history of self-harm and had previously tried to take her own life more than once.

But her friend Victoria Baldwin said she had been 'happy', 'bubbly' and 'positive' most of the time, and another friend Georgia Howell said Cerys had appeared happy just a few days before her death.

On the night before her death, the court heard how Cerys had been out with her boyfriend Liam Farrell, her friend Victoria Baldwin and Victoria's partner Matthew Radford, before all four returned to Cerys' flat, where they spent the evening watching TV, chatting and drinking.

At the end of the night, those present told the court an argument had broken out between Cerys and Mr Farrell, and after he left she had demanded he returned his key to her flat, which he did.

Cerys' family found her body that evening at around 8.15pm after being let in the communal entrance by her downstairs neighbour and finding Cerys' door ajar, which her brother Christopher said was highly unusual.

Cerys' mum Amanda King said her daughter had told her shortly before she died that she was due to get a sizeable sum of money, and she had spoken of spending some on a family meal, a shopping trip with her sister Georgia and getting her home plastered.

Ms King told the court she later learned the money was for cannabis plants that had been growing in Cerys' flat, and she had been due to receive more than £5,000 on the Saturday after she died.

"Victoria told me that when Cerys and Liam were arguing the night before she died Cerys was saying 'you ain't getting any of the money'," she said.

The inquest was due to conclude on Tuesday but coroner Nicola Mundy adjourned it until a later date, pending further enquiries.