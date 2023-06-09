Fortnite servers are down ahead of the latest 25.00 update to the online battle royale game. The game will enter Chapter 4 Season 3, also known as Fortnite Wilds later in the day for players.

Fans got a first look at what to expect from the update during last night’s Summer Game Fest Showcase. Epic games teased the Wilds update with a new Optimus Prime skin and a new jungle biome area.

The Grind Rails will return in the form of Wood Vines to match the theme. The servers have officially gone down and will bring the fourth major update for the battle royale game.

Fortnite Status , the Twitter account that shares service updates for the game, has told users that matchmaking services have been disabled in preparation for the update, telling gamers that they will inform them once downtime has ended. Downtime for the game began at 8am about 8am, with the updates normally lasting around four hours.

Users can expect to get back into the game by 12pm. However, the update could potentially take less time so checking the Fortnite Status Twitter account will give gamers the most accurate information.

Developers Epic Games have released some of their patch notes for the game, alongside leaks from Twitter users ShiinaBR and HYPEX and include: