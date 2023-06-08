Landmark Doncaster pub set to re-open as cocktail, coffee and cakes bar

Work is currently under way to transform The White Hart in Barnby Dun into the new venue which will open this year.

The dining and drinking, which will be called The Hart of Barnby Dun describes itself as “an independent village bar and eatery” on a newly established Facebook page.

Staff have also shared a video of renovations taking place at the building, which is situated on Top Road.

It said: “Walls removed, walls added, decades of wallpaper and paint stripped, we’re insulated, re-plastered, rewired and finally at the point of making it the new ‘Hart of Barnby Dun.’

“Not long now folks!”